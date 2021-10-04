Results of the day: Svechnikov and Berdin impressed the Jets

Winnipeg lost to Vancouver, but striker Evgeny Svechnikov and goalkeeper Mikhail Berdin made a good impression on head coach Paul Maurice. “Dallas” beat Arizona in El Paso, and “Pittsburgh” without passing a positive test for COVID-19 Jake Guntzel scored five goals against Detroit. NHL.com is taking stock of Sunday’s NHL preseason.

Vancouver Canucks – Winnipeg Jets – 3: 2

“Vancouver” on Sunday announced the long-awaited signing of contracts with Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson and celebrated the event with a victory over “Winnipeg”. There were no young stars in the squad – they had just started training, so Bo Horvath and Tanner Pearson took over the leadership roles, scoring on a goal and making a pass.

Horvath opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the first period, taking advantage of Mikhail Berdin’s mistake outside the goal. The Russian Jets goalkeeper spent the entire meeting from start to finish and made a total of 30 saves.

Video: VAN-VIN: Horvat in touch opens the score in the match

“I am very impressed that after such a start he pulled himself together and played reliably,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said of the goalkeeper. “The first goal was nervous for him. then he hit tricky shots, controlled traffic. The goalkeeper is very difficult to play in this game. I really liked the way he acted. “

Evgeny Svechnikov managed to prove himself again, who has so far only a trial contract with Winnipeg. Today he was tried in the first link with Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Svechnikov played at 16:00, came out in the majority and minority, and in the last minute of the third period he had a fight with the captain of “Vancouver” Horvath. He also made two shots on target, used two power moves and blocked three shots.

“During the camp, I moved him both up and down,” said Maurice about Svechnikov. manages to interact with other people. But in general he runs a good camp. He does what he can. “

For “Vancouver” was played by Vasily Podkolzin, who could not prove himself in any way. He spent a little over 10 minutes on the court, was on the ice with both Jets goals and did not show himself in any way.

Dallas Stars 6-3 Arizona Coyotes

Each year during the NHL preseason, Kraft Hockeyville USA selects one small stadium in the United States and plays there a match between the league teams. This time, happiness smiled at the arena in El Paso, Texas, which not only saw NHL stars, but also received $ 150,000 for improvements. The stadium, which is located in the middle of the desert, will come in very handy. This match was supposed to take place in 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the game itself, Dallas were down 0-1 and 2-3, but scored the last four goals of the match. The winning goal was scored by Joe Pavelski, who made the score 4: 3 in the fifth minute of the third period.

Video: DAL-ARI Harley scores from the blue line

Jamie Benn scored a goal and two assists for the “Stars”, defender Miro Heiskanen assisted partners three times, and Thomas Harley scored 2 (1 + 1) points. For the “Dallas” victory was the first in the preseason after three defeats. But “Arizona”, which had previously won three times in a row, lost for the first time.

Shane Gostisbier, Liam O’Brien and Christian Fischer scored for the Coyotes. Gates “Dallas” throughout the game were defended by Jake Ettinger (14 saves), “Arizona” – Joseph Corgenarge (28 saves). Russian goalkeepers Anton Khudobin (Stars) and Ivan Prosvetov (Coyotes) watched the game from the bench.

In defense of “Arizona” Ilya Lyubushkin and Vladislav Provolnev played again. Lyubushkin scored a pass to O’Brien’s goal in the second period. Dallas strikers Denis Guryanov and Alexander Radulov did not score points, but Radulov had a fight at the end of the third period with Jan Enik.

Video: DAL-ARI: Gostisbir’s wrist throw reaches its goal

Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 Detroit Red Wings

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, Danton Heinen threw the puck and made two assists, and Pittsburgh beat Detroit confidently at home.

The Penguins scored the first two goals of the match: Jeff Carter opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the first period, and in the 13th Kapanen scored 2-0. Before the first break, “Detroit” through the efforts of Puce Suter closed the gap, but then only “Penguins” scored: Chris Letang, Kapanen and Heinen. The latter signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh after not receiving a qualifying offer from Anaheim Ducks.

On Sunday, it became known that the Penguins forward Jake Güntzel passed a positive test for COVID-19.

Vladislav Namestnikov played for Detroit, who spent 15:44 on the ice (minus-2, one throw, one power hold).