Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala afterparty

Having once again conquered the Met Gala red carpet in a royally luxurious black Balenciaga couture dress, Rihanna changed her hyper-voluminous look to a lighter one. It’s worth remembering that Ri really comes alive at night (she prefers to sleep in short intervals that match her creative rhythms, rather than the good old eight hours at night). And her afterparty appearances were never inferior to the main outings at the ball.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala for the first time as a couple © Gilbert Carrasquillo

Arriving at the party, Rihanna proved by her own example that an evening look can be sexy and comfortable at the same time. In a transformed classic black T-shirt and a translucent skirt, the hem of which was adorned with neat beads, she looked modest, but at the same time seductive. The look was complemented by a scattering of crystals – one of the Met Gala trends this year – and a pendant with a sparkling tassel. In a word, the main thing is the details.

Rihanna at the Met Gala afterparty, 2021 © Gotham

The conspicuous underwear – including Zoe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner’s “naked” dresses from the main event – made many Met Gala headlines, but Rihanna’s fans know she loved the trick long before it hit the mainstream. At the 2014 Met Gala afterparty, the singer wore a tight-fitting gold Stella McCartney dress with a very open back, and a year later changed her giant Guo Pei couture bow for a Maison Margiela look with a translucent top.

Rihanna in Stella McCartney at the Met Gala afterparty, 2014 © Ray Tamarra

Rihanna at Maison Margiela at the Met Gala afterparty, 2015 © Dave Kotinsky

Therefore, Rihanna’s choice for this year’s afterparty is not surprising – she will soon be preparing for the Savage X Fenty show. Predictably, following Rihanna, everyone will now wear black T-shirts with diamonds to parties.

Rihanna at the Met Gala afterparty, 2021 © Gotham

Alice Newbold /Vogue.co.uk