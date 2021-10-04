Ripped the corset right on stage. Orlando Bloom saved Katy Perry in an emergency (video)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom unexpectedly became participants in the incident, which helped to demonstrate the sincerity of the lovers’ feelings.

So, during Katy Perry’s speech at the Variety’s Power of Women event, an incident happened. The singer could not breathe due to the malfunction of the corset and showed it with a gesture. The 44-year-old actor rushed to the stage to save his beloved. The video from the event, which was filmed by an eyewitness, immediately hit the network.

It clearly shows how the famous performer called the Hollywood actor and also her beloved husband to the stage. Katie was dressed as impressively as ever. Her image was made up of a lush dress of pale lilac color, exquisite accessories, bright makeup and luxurious styling. Despite the fact that the dress seemed loose from the side, it was sewn with a tight corset. Thus, it prevented the star from breathing. But when the beloved man unbuttoned it, everything fell into place, and Katie calmly sang her song. Perry announced into the microphone: “Now I can breathe!” He rushed to his place, and the pop star summed up: “My hero.”

Earlier, “Scotch” reported that Verka Serduchka’s “mother” first showed the man she adores.

The star impressed fans with a change of image. A celebrity rarely uploads photos not in the image of Andrei Danilko’s mother, so subscribers flooded her with compliments.

However, most of all the fans were interested in the guy who took a selfie and an ambiguous signature under him. For his resemblance to the artist, he was named the son, whom she had not shown before. Some even attributed a romantic relationship to the couple.