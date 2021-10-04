Roma – Empoli. Forecast and bet for 2.45 / Football predictions

On Sunday, October 3, in the 7th round of the Italian Serie A of the 2021/22 season, Roma will play at home against Empoli. The starting whistle will be given at 19:00 Moscow time. Roma – Empoli: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Roma”

Jose Mourinho’s team positions itself as a fighter for the Scudetto. It’s just not clear whether the Wolves will have enough fuse for the whole season, and the competitors are not asleep.

Presently “Roma” ranks fourth. Mourinho’s team has 12 points scored with a goal difference of 14: 8.





In the previous round of the championship, Roma were defeated in the Roman derby Lazio (2: 3). The gap from the leader “Napoli” is six points.

This week, Giallorossi defeated Zorya (3-0) away in the second round of the Conference League group round.

Empoli

Empoli last season he played in the Italian Serie B, where he managed to take the first line, beating the nearest pursuer by four points.

The Tuscans played their first official match in the Cup of the country, where they beat Vicenza 4: 2, and in the championship in the first round at home they were weaker than Lazio 1: 3.

In the second game day, the Blues created a sensation, beating Juventus in Turin with a score of 1: 0. After that, they suffered two home defeats in a row, and in the penultimate game there was a 2-0 away win over Cagliari.

In the last round, the team won again – over Bologna 4: 2 at home. Thus, he occupies the ninth position, three points behind the opponent.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider the home team to be the favorite, whose win rate is 1.40.

The success of the guests is estimated at 7.00, while the draw – at 5.00.

Our forecast and bid – Roma will win and both teams will score in 2.45.