Russian national football team: who will not play with Slovakia and Slovenia – Dzyuba, Mukhin, Karavaev, Kritsyuk, Magkeev, Ionov

September 20, head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin announced the expanded roster of the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The list includes 34 players, but not all of them will play against Slovakia and Slovenia. Eight candidates included in the extended application will not help the national team in October for various reasons, and the participation of two more is in question.





Stanislav Kritsyuk, goalkeeper, Zenit

The decision to exclude Kritsyuk from the final squad was commented on by the team’s goalkeeping coach Vitaly Kafanov.

“Four goalkeepers will be called up for the training camp – Stanislav Kritsyuk is absent in comparison with the extended list. We did not call him for the last training camp because Stas just changed the club and he needed time to adapt. Over the past segment, another transition took place, to Zenit. Again a new club, again a new team, games on two fronts – the championship and European cups, and this is already a lot of stress for the goalkeeper. If we add to this the challenge to the national team, there is no certainty that the player will be in an optimal psychological state. Stas confirmed this in a conversation with me, “- said the specialist.

Vyacheslav Karavaev, defender, Zenit

On September 7, Karavaev was out of action due to a leg injury. At the end of the month, Sergei Semak said that soon the defender will undergo an examination, following which he will probably be able to start working on the field. The injury did not allow Karavaev to play in any September match for Zenit. In addition, Vyacheslav will miss the games of the national team with Slovakia and Slovenia.

Stanislav Magkeev, defender, Lokomotiv

Magkeev will no longer play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The defender suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and will appear on the field next year. “Shit happens! Thank you all, we will break through together, ”the footballer thanked for the support.

Maxim Mukhin, midfielder, CSKA

Mukhin, who played at Euro 2020, did not make it to the final line-up. “I won’t say that I was very upset because of not being called up to the main team. I just understand that now I am weaker than those who are summoned. In principle, I agree with the head coach. On this occasion, we did not communicate with Valery Georgievich. I think we need to make fewer mistakes, do more effective actions on the field and selections in order to get into the national team next time. Now I will go to the youth team – it’s also good. I will be happy to play everywhere. Nothing terrible happened, ”Maxim admitted. It is worth noting that Valery Karpin has already invited a midfielder to the national team: the CSKA player was in reserve in September matches.

Anton Zinkovskiy, midfielder, Krylia Sovetov

After a series of injuries, the coaching staff summoned Zelimkhan Bakaev from the extended squad, leaving Zinkovsky behind.

“I didn’t communicate with Karpin. I found out just now. I was a little upset. But we have to work further, try to get into the national team. I don’t understand why they didn’t. But this is the coach’s choice. It must be accepted. We need to score goals further. If something, God forbid, happens, someone gets injured, they can call me. Or there will already be chances to get to the next camp. I do not lose hope of making my debut, of course. I would like to get into the national team. First you need to do this. Then you can think about the opening. There is nothing wrong with missing. If anything, they will contact me, ”Zinkovskiy commented on the decision of the coaching staff.

Konstantin Tyukavin, forward, Dynamo

Valery Karpin decided that the national team will have enough three forwards in the October matches, and Tyukavin is not included in this top-3. In the last five matches, the Dynamo forward has not a single effective action, unlike Smolov (one goal), Zabolotny (one goal) and Agalarov (four goals).





Artyom Dzyuba, forward, Zenit

Dziuba refused to accept the invitation to the Russian national team due to the fact that he did not gain optimal conditions.

“Valery Georgievich Karpin contacted me. I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I had not yet gained the optimal form to help the national team 100 percent. The previous season turned out to be very difficult and long. There were high expectations from the Euro, serious preparation, we gave our all, but the result was unsuccessful. All this affected both the physical and the emotional. Therefore, it was difficult to enter the new season.

Now, little by little, I began to return to its previous form, but I feel that I have not yet fully typed it. The national team has important games ahead, so it would be wrong to go and take someone else’s place now. Which I honestly told the coach. I wish our guys a lot of luck in the upcoming matches. I hope that by the November matches I can be in optimal readiness, but I understand that there can be no guarantees here. I will work and give all my best, but time will tell. My decision is situational. Here and now. I have always dreamed and still dream of playing for my country and I hope to play for our team more than once and score more than one goal, ”the striker said.

Alexey Ionov, midfielder, Krasnodar

Ionov was included in the final composition of the Russian national team, but will not take part in the October matches. The midfielder received muscle damage at the location of the Krasnodar club and did not play in the RPL round 10 match with CSKA (0: 0).





Ilya Samoshnikov, defender, Rubin (questionable)

Samoshnikov will miss the first stage of the preparatory training camp of the national team in Novogorsk, the official website of the RFU said. There is a possibility that the defender may join the team on October 7, when the Russian national team players arrive in Kazan, where they will play a match with Slovakia the next day.

“In the match against Nizhny Novgorod, Ilya Samoshnikov received an ankle injury. The coaching and medical staffs of the national team, together with Rubin’s doctors, decided to leave the footballer at the club’s location for full-fledged treatment. Upon the arrival of the Russian national team in Kazan, there will be an opportunity for an additional examination of the player in order to assess the dynamics of his condition, ”said Vladimir Khaitin, senior physician of the Russian national team.





Alexander Golovin, midfielder, AS Monaco (questionable)

Golovin scored a goal and an assist against Bordeaux, but the match ended in a sad way for him. The midfielder was injured, because of which he risks missing the games of the national team. According to the “Championship”, with a high degree of probability the degree of damage will not allow Golovin to help the Russian national team.