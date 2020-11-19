Ryan Reynolds finally spoke about the youngest daughter – Betty

Until recently, she and Blake Lively kept the name of their youngest daughter a secret.

Ryan Reynolds unexpectedly opened up about his life with his children. The actor and his wife Blake Lively became parents for the third time last year, but kept details about the newborn baby and two older children – 5-year-old James and 4-year-old Ines – out of the public eye.

Last week, Ryan told the children of American TV presenter Mario Lopez what it’s like to raise three daughters in an interview. “I love being a father to girls,” the actor told TV host’s daughter Gia. – I have three daughters, which I could not even think of. I grew up with some boys. I have three older brothers. So having three daughters was an adventure for me, and I love every second of it. “

And the day before, Reynolds continued to talk about the Entertainment Tonight family. The actor admitted to reporters that the youngest daughter Betty is his favorite from the “pack”. “I have a baby. She is a little over a year old, so I really enjoy spending time with her, I am interested in watching her grow, ”he said.

The reporter then took a rare opportunity to talk about the actor's family and asked if he was going to expand his "pack" any more. "Man, I think she's pretty decent right now," Ryan replied. "I think she's a pretty good size right now, but I appreciate your offer, Mac!"












