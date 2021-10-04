Salma Hayek explains why she first turned down the role in “The Eternals”

https://ria.ru/20210821/eternals-1746566184.html
MOSCOW, August 21 – RIA Novosti. Salma Hayek explained why she first turned down a role in the new Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals.” She told a journalist from Entertainment Weekly about this. The film tells about representatives of the immortal alien race – the Eternals. They arrived on Earth seven thousand years ago and protected people from the humanoid Deviants. Hayek’s character is called Ajak. She is the leader of the Eternals. The actress admitted that when she heard that the representatives of Marvel were planning to meet with her, she immediately decided that they wanted to offer her a small minor role. “I said:” Forget it. Only God knows whose grandmother they want me to play. “Usually they tell me that I will be an extra or an old prostitute. However, as soon as I found out that the director of the film is Chloe Zhao, I immediately agreed to meet and discuss everything,” he assures Hayek. The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Keith Harrington, Richard Madden and others. The film will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.
