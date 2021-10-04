https://ria.ru/20210205/marvel-1596043735.html

Salma Hayek named the main difference between “The Eternals” from other Marvel films

Salma Hayek called the main difference between “Eternals” from other Marvel films – Russia news today

Salma Hayek named the main difference between “The Eternals” from other Marvel films

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, in an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith, told how the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals” will differ from others … RIA Novosti, 02/05/2021

2021-02-05T02: 36

2021-02-05T02: 36

2021-02-05T02: 36

the culture

marvel comics

salma hayek

culture News

movies and TV shows

angelina jolie (voight)

richard madden

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1a/1565244761_0-0:2936:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_3592b578d4db62fd57fed6977e93c915.jpg

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek spoke to ET’s Rachel Smith about how the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals” will be different from other MCU films. The release of the tape, created by director Chloe Zhao, is constantly being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Hayek insists that the wait is worth it. Salma Hayek is looking forward to the premiere of The Eternals, as she fell in love with her character (in the blockbuster she plays Ayaka – the leader of The Eternals. – Ed.), The cast and the atmosphere that she managed to create in the film. Together with Hayek, the film also starred: Angelina Jolie (Tena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Kit Harington (The Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and others. The Eternals tell about the race of supermen – defenders of humanity, to whose appearance on Earth an extraterrestrial civilization was involved. The film is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021.

https://ria.ru/20210204/wandavision-1595901433.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1a/1565244761_105-0:2834:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8563fd2f0b11047b78c1f81393cdf7b4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

marvel comics, salma hayek, culture news, movies and TV series, angelina jolie (voight), richard madden