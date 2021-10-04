https://ria.ru/20210205/marvel-1596043735.html
Salma Hayek named the main difference between "The Eternals" from other Marvel films
Salma Hayek called the main difference between “Eternals” from other Marvel films – Russia news today
Salma Hayek named the main difference between “The Eternals” from other Marvel films
Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, in an interview with ET's Rachel Smith, told how the upcoming Marvel blockbuster "The Eternals" will differ from others
MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek spoke to ET’s Rachel Smith about how the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals” will be different from other MCU films. The release of the tape, created by director Chloe Zhao, is constantly being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Hayek insists that the wait is worth it. Salma Hayek is looking forward to the premiere of The Eternals, as she fell in love with her character (in the blockbuster she plays Ayaka – the leader of The Eternals. – Ed.), The cast and the atmosphere that she managed to create in the film. Together with Hayek, the film also starred: Angelina Jolie (Tena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Kit Harington (The Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and others. The Eternals tell about the race of supermen – defenders of humanity, to whose appearance on Earth an extraterrestrial civilization was involved. The film is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021.
The release of the tape, created by director Chloe Zhao, is constantly being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Hayek insists that the wait is worth it.
“This film has its own DNA in the Marvel Universe. It will be something different,” commented the actress. “Together with Chloe, we filmed most of the scenes in real locations, not in the studio. Which is unusual for Marvel.”
Salma Hayek is looking forward to the premiere of The Eternals, as she fell in love with her character (in the blockbuster she plays Ayaka – the leader of The Eternals. – Ed.), The cast and the atmosphere that was created in the film.
Together with Hayek, the film also starred: Angelina Jolie (Tena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Kit Harington (The Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and others.
In “The Eternals” they tell about the race of supermen – the defenders of humanity, to whose appearance on Earth an extraterrestrial civilization was involved.
The film is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021.
