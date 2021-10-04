Santos defeated Walker, Shevchenko lost early

Former UFC light-heavyweight contender, Thiago Santos, successfully defended his fifth spot in the division’s top rankings by defeating fellow countryman Johnny Walker at the bottom of the top ten.

The fight, which led the UFC Fight Night 193 in Las Vegas, covered the entire distance, following the results of five rounds of which the judges gave the victory to Santos three times by unanimous decision with a score of 48-47. During the 25 minutes of the match, the Brazilians moved a lot and acted extremely carefully, minimizing the possible risk, but Santos invested in shots that looked quite impressive in places, while Walker was more passive and only designated most of his punches.

In the second most significant event of the event, an accidental head clash resulted in the middleweight fight between Kevin Holland and Kyle Dakas being ruled out.

In the middle of the first round, the fighters simultaneously tried to take a takedown, as a result of which Dakas’ forehead met Holland’s chin, who was knocked down. Referee Dan Miragliotta did not stop the fight, allowing Dakas to take the opponent’s back and carry out a rear naked choke, however, based on the results of a meeting between representatives of the Athletic Commission and the panel of judges, who studied the replay, Holland avoided defeat, and the fight was officially declared invalid.

Among other results of the event, we note the failure of Misha Tsirkunov, who lost by split decision to Krzysztof Jotko in three rounds, as well as another early defeat of Antonina Shevchenko, who lost by TKO in the second round to Casey O’Neill.

Alexander Hernandez, Jamie Mallarky, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Stephanie Egger and Alejandro Perez have added early victories.

All results from UFC Fight Night 193.