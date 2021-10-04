Scandalous Amber Heard took to the catwalk in Paris

In France, as part of the Fashion Week, the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show took place.

The show was held at the mint, and not only professional models, but also other celebrities, including the actress, took part in it Amber Heard…

Amber Heard / Associated Press

Amber’s appearance on the show has become quite symbolic, with the show itself dedicated to tackling harassment and empowering women around the world. As you know, the actress has been suing her husband Johnny Depp for a long time because of domestic violence.

On the catwalk, the actress came out in a pink jumpsuit with feathers from Elie Saab. The image was complemented by makeup with an accent on red lipstick, of course, made by makeup artists of the cosmetic brand L’Oreal.

Amber Heard / Associated Press

Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, Aja Naomi King, Su Joo Pak, Isolde, Nidhi Sunil, Leila Bekhti and Liya Kebede also took part in this show.

Amber Heard / Associated Press

