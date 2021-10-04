https://ria.ru/20210819/yokhansson-1746314125.html

Scarlett Johansson became a mother for the second time

Scarlett Johansson became a mother for the second time – Russia news today

Scarlett Johansson became a mother for the second time

Actress Scarlett Johansson became a mother for the second time, her husband, comedian Colin Jost, announced this on his Instagram page.

MOSCOW, August 19 – RIA Novosti. Actress Scarlett Johansson became a mother for the second time, her husband, comedian Colin Zhost, announced this on his Instagram page. Zhost did not share personal photos: the publication consists only of text. The comedian also asked fans to give them and his wife some personal space and temporarily not The couple kept the pregnancy of the star a secret for a long time. Just a few days ago, during one of the stand-ups in Connecticut, Jost confirmed that they would have a baby. However, fans did not expect this to happen so soon. Johansson also has a six-year-old daughter from a marriage to journalist Roman Doriak. Previously, it was revealed that Disney has stopped working with the actress.

