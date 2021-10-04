Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow: Trial with Disney

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney because she allegedly received less money because of the hybrid distribution of “Black Widow” (the film was available in theaters and on the streaming service Disney + for an additional fee).

On the topic, Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow: the company’s reaction

Project “Black Widow” was supposed to be a “swan song” for Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel universe. After all, after him, the actress was going to put the super-spy costume on the shelf and not return in future films of the Marvel universe. The farewell was to end on a touching note.

Johansson has faithfully played the role of Black Widow since 2010. And during this time, she became the same fan favorite as, for example, Tony Stark or Captain America. In addition, the producers have been promising a solo film about the widow for more than a year.



Scarlett Johansson in the film “Iron Man 2”, 2010 / Photo Kinorium

In fact, work on a solo project began back in 2004, and now, finally, all the stars in the sky converged. The film hit theaters. Johansson would have to say goodbye to fans and go free-floating, embodying new roles on the big screen. However, at some point the situation got out of control. And what should have ended with the usual goodbye on a friendly note turned into mutual accusations, grievances and lawsuits.

Quarantine is to blame for everyone

It’s worth starting with the fact that the release of the film “Black Widow” was originally scheduled for May 1, 2020… As a result, the audience could only see him in July 2021… Coronavirus made its adjustments. More than a year has passed. And during this time, the world has changed significantly. The solo film about the widow was supposed to be a bridge between the third and fourth phases in the MCU. But due to the postponement of the release, I had to change plans.

Interesting The fourth phase of the MCU: a list of all films with a premiere date

During this time, Disney has actively developed its Disney + streaming service. At the beginning of 2021, they already had over 100 million subscribers. Due to the fact that for the studio-owner Mickey Mouse this is now a priority project, the bosses of the studio tried in every possible way to saturate their service with exclusives. Therefore, TV series from the Marvel universe were used. We started with titles such as “Vandavizhen” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

In addition, Disney has also begun experimenting with hybrid rental. The first major project was the film Mulan. The film adaptation of the cartoon of the same name in 1998 was released in cinemas and immediately became available in the Disney + service for an additional fee – $ 30. Mulan failed to recoup its $ 300 million budget. And it only brought in $ 60 to $ 90 million. However, the directors of Mishina’s studio still saw the positive. For example, the Disney + app had 68% more downloads before a movie was released on the service.

“Mulan” 2019: watch the Ukrainian trailer

The studio decided to continue experimenting further with high-profile titles. Moreover, the main competitor, Netflix, is still far ahead and has over 200 million subscribers. Therefore, Disney decided it would be a good idea to also release Black Widow in a hybrid release. Thus, the studio showed that streaming and subscribers are their priority. And then the audience in cinemas and the box office receipts from them.

Scarlett Johansson’s contract and lawsuits

However, the leading role Scarlett Johansson did not like this situation. The main claim of the actress is that the film was supposed to be released in a classic theatrical release. And only after that, after 45 days, to get into digital access.

The fact is that Johansson’s contract provides for a number of bonuses for box office fees. To a large extent, her income depends on the percentage of the money that the tape will collect in cinemas. By early August, the film grossed just over $ 350 million. Such a figure is incredibly meager, as for films from the Marvel universe. It’s worth noting that the first Captain America had roughly $ 370 million in fees. And this film is considered one of the weakest in the MCU, both in storyline and in box office terms. It should be assumed that the actress was hoping for exactly not such a financial result. All the latest Marvel tapes in the coronavirus have grossed more than $ 1 billion in theaters. Most likely, Johansson’s expectations were also somewhere on this level.

According to some reports, the company’s decision to release the film on Disney + cost Johansson more than $ 50 million.

Disney deliberately “persuaded” Marvel to violate the agreement without any justification in order to prevent Johansson from fully realizing the benefits of his deal with Marvel.

– said in the lawsuit of the actress.

Also, according to the text of the lawsuit, representatives of Scarlett Johansson tried to renegotiate her contract after learning about Disney’s decision to release the film online and in cinemas, but Disney and Marvel did not respond to requests.

Disney was quick to respond. She released an official statement. In it, the studio claims that Johansson’s claim has no basis. Like, the actress already received $ 20 million for the role. And releasing Black Widow on Disney + from Premier Access only earned her extra money. It’s worth noting here that there is no complete record of how much Black Widow made from Disney +. There are only reports that the tape made $ 60 million on the first weekend.

Have you read “Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Deserve Better Than Black Widow”: Critics Reviews

In addition, the corporation accuses the actress of heartlessly ignoring the dire and lasting global impact of COVID-19. They say that it was the pandemic that became the main motivating factor for the simultaneous release, since cinema visits due to the coronavirus are limited.

The discussion turned into mutual public accusations. Brian Lourdes, co-chairman of one of the largest acting agencies CAA in America and part-time agent of Scarlett Johansson, defended the actress.

They shamelessly and falsely accused Johansson of being immune to the global COVID pandemic in an attempt to portray her as a person she is not. Disney’s direct attack on her personality is very low for a company with which many in the creative community have worked successfully for decades.

– declared Lourdes.

Johansson’s lawyer John Berlinski also joined the public statements. He stated that Disney is releasing films such as Black Widow on Disney + to increase subscribers and thereby add value to the company. And the COVID pandemic, he said, is just an excellent reason for this.

Another statement came from Disney lawyer Daniel Petrocelli. He called Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit a planned PR campaign.

“Black Widow” 2021: watch the trailer

What will happen next

All of Hollywood is now watching what happens next. After all, in case of winning the Johansson case, this could become a precedent. The industry is changing and large studios are increasingly using hybrid rental. This, of course, is not good for cinemas. If Scarlett Johansson wins the case, it could slow down the development of hybrid rental. Or it will force the big studios to reconsider their agreements with the actors.

There are already rumors in the Western press that another actress is also considering a lawsuit against Disney – Emma Stone… She recently starred in the Disney movie Cruella. However, these rumors have not yet been confirmed by either side. If Stone is considering the option of a lawsuit against Disney, then most likely she will wait until Johansson’s story ends, so that, in the event of Scarlett’s loss, she will not repeat her colleague’s mistakes.

It is worth noting that another major Hollywood film studio faced a similar situation – Warner brothers… At the end of last year, they announced that all of the major films due in 2021 will be available immediately on their HBOMax streaming service. And at no additional cost, as was the case at Disney +. You just have to be a subscriber of their service.

Among such high-profile names are:

sequel to Wonder Woman;

new “Suicide Squad”;

“Mortal Kombat”;

“Space Jam 2” and other films.

This statement angered many actors and directors. However, the film studio managed to resolve the issue peacefully. They just made new agreements with the actors and filmmakers. It cost the film corporation an additional $ 200 million.

Read more “Suicide Squad: Mission Throughout”: interesting facts, rating, actors – everything that is known about the premiere

However, the risk of legal action remains relevant for Warner as well. They didn’t make all their films themselves. For example, another major company, Legendary Entertainment, has funded 75% of Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, which is slated to hit the big screens. Legendary officials are still concerned about how Dune will perform at the box office. And if the results are not very good, they will have a good reason to put forward their claims to WB and demand monetary compensation in court.

Dune 2021: watch the Ukrainian trailer

In any case, Scarlett Johansson is a pioneer in such a business. After all, streaming services are just developing and the court practice has not yet met such cases before. So the way the Johansson v. Disney case ends will essentially determine the future direction of the film industry and streaming services.