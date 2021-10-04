Scarlett Johansson talks in detail about her secret wedding for the first time

“Despite the fact that the holiday was small and intimate, it was beautiful.”





Legion-Media

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost











Last year, actress Scarlett Johansson and screenwriter Colin Jost legalized their relationship. The wedding ceremony took place during a pandemic, so it was rather modest. The lovers got married right in the house of the star in New York.

According to Johansson, the wedding in such conditions was not to her liking at all. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event brought her a lot of trouble. “Obviously, we wanted to take every possible precaution, so we had masks … and everyone had to go through covid tests about 100,000 times,” the star revealed during Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Nevertheless, Scarlett was pleased with the wedding: “Despite the fact that the holiday was small and intimate, it was wonderful, and we were so happy to see people whom we had not seen for such a long time. We are just very lucky that we were able to get together like this. “

It is worth noting that recently there have been rumors on the network about Johansson’s pregnancy. However, the actress has not yet given any official confirmation.