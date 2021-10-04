Scarlett Johansson will be engaged in the production of cosmetics

The release of the actress’s debut cosmetics line is scheduled for next year.

36-year-old Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has announced plans to launch her own cosmetics brand in 2022, WWD reports.

Johansson will become the founder and chairman of the new, unnamed company, as well as co-founder and CEO. Although the specifics of the line are still a mystery, the celebrity announced the project as “a clean and accessible approach to beauty.”

“I was fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since childhood. My mother instilled in me a passion for self-care from early adolescence. Several years ago, I stepped back from my beauty deals to create something true for myself,” – said the actress, hinting at collaboration with Lʼoreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana.

Johansson is partnering with Keith Johnson, who has worked with Juicy Couture and Victoria’s Secret, to create the cosmetics, with Najafi as the investor.

Scarlett is in no hurry to reveal his cards, noting, however, that this will be a line focused on skincare “basics”:

“It will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with the least amount of effort.”

Johansson is far from the first to channel his popularity in cinema to develop a business in the beauty industry. Stars such as Alicia Keys, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez also produce fragrances and cosmetics under their own name, and Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, with millions of subscribers, are successfully developing their business, offering anti-aging personal care products, as well as decorative cosmetics.

We will remind, last year Johansson married the screenwriter of the Saturday Night Live program Colin Jost. The wedding ceremony took place in New York and was closed, only the closest were present.