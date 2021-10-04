Scarlett Johansson will not return to the role of Black Widow :: Impressions :: RBC Style

Despite the fact that “Black Widow” hits post-pandemic box office records, the actress has no plans to return to her heroine.

Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers, Lost in Translation) confirmed in an interview with Fatherly that she has no plans to continue playing Natasha Romanoff, as she feels completely satisfied with her role in the last film. But at the same time, the actress notes that she is considering projects in the future in cooperation with Marvel, but now in a different role.

Johansson believes that Marvel has the potential to bring many stories to life in a way that viewers will not find.

Meanwhile, “Black Widow” began its triumphant march through the cinemas. In the first weekend, she managed to raise $ 80 million – the largest debut box office since the beginning of the pandemic.

The film was the first Marvel project to show Disney + at the same time as cinemas.

According to preliminary data, the channel’s revenue amounted to more than $ 60 million. In total, Black Widow has earned $ 218 million at the moment (158 million from the worldwide box office plus $ 60 million thanks to Disney +).

Ahead, the tape is waiting for rental in China, which is traditionally considered the main one for the Marvel franchise.