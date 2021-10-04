SEC demanded from Ripple to record discussions of the lawsuit

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to receive audio and video recordings from Ripple of meetings in which the current lawsuit was discussed. This was announced by attorney James Filan.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP SEC requests conference & order compelling Ripple to search & produce video & audio-taped recordings of Ripple meetings where Garlinghouse, Larsen & other key employees spoke on topics relevant to disputes in lawsuit.https: //t.co/DejdauSaqr – James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) October 2, 2021

According to him, we are talking about meetings at which the CEO of the company Brad Garlinghouse and its co-founder Chris Larsen, as well as other high-ranking officials discussed the topics related to the lawsuit.

Ripple has asked Judge Sarah Netburn to extend the response time to the regulator’s request until October 8.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP Ripple requests extension of time to October 8th to respond to the SEC motion to compel Ripple to search & produce recordings of Ripple meetings where Garlinghouse, Larsen & other key employees spoke on topics relevant to disputes in lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/PvMaZObUdx – James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) October 4, 2021

Ripple previously agreed to hand over to the Commission internal records from general meetings starting in the fourth quarter of 2014, as well as meetings with SBI Holdings. According to some reports, the array includes discussions by the company’s employees of the SEC investigation.

In a new appeal, the regulator claims that the defendant used a “flawed search methodology” for the records, excluding “highly convincing evidence.”

Recall that in early September, the court ordered the fintech company to provide the Commission with access to messages from its employees in Slack.

Netburn later rejected Ripple’s petition to disclose information about SEC employees’ transactions with Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER