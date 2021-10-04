Sergei Galitsky is seriously ill. How he rebuilds Krasnodar

On September 24, 2021, Sergei Galitsky detonated the infobomb in an interview with Komment.Show: the owner of Krasnodar has serious health problems, and he is working on changing the structure of the club. As conceived by Galitsky, the budget of $ 50-70 million and the financing of the school should soon be managed without his participation.

Sergey voiced his first thoughts about leaving the direct management of Krasnodar in 2019. Then there was no information about the disease. “We are trying a few things that would free the school from me. Within three years, we will form an endowment at the school so that it has a long-term foundation no matter what happens in my life. We are forming a financial base, and in three years the school will be able to exist without my participation, “- said the entrepreneur at the Krasnodar business forum” Business is small. ”

The entrepreneur kept his word: in a fresh interview, Galitsky announced that perestroika would end in March-April 2022. True, Sergei Nikolayevich did not explain in more detail how this would function, but he again mentioned the endowment – endowment, the income from which is used for non-commercial purposes. Most often for financing educational, scientific and cultural organizations.

First, the donor creates endowment capital. Then it replenishes and forms. Then he transfers it to the trust of a licensed management company, which invests it. The income received from the capital is distributed by the management company according to the goals of the fund. This is how the Nobel Prize Foundation, created back in 1900, works. That is, ideally, the endowment is invested and lasts forever.

The first such organization was recorded back in 1502 in England, but in Russia the first endowments were launched about 15 years ago. Now in the Russian Federation there are about 200 such funds, the size of which varies from the minimum three million rubles under the law to seven billion.

But this does not mean that Galitsky’s fund will consist only of his personal funds – this is dangerous due to inflation, volatility (an indicator of price volatility) and other pitfalls of the economy. Probably, the Krasnodar endowment will attract sponsorship money and funds from philanthropists.

Interestingly, in European sports, this method of management is not very popular. In the academies of top clubs, money is given to indigent, but talented students either by the clubs themselves or by their sponsors – most often, technical or bookmakers.

But in the United States, endowments form the backbone of college sports, along with other donor donations. At their expense, poor, but physically gifted students receive scholarships in universities, education and a chance for a sports career.

There are few examples of sports endowments in Russia. In 2008, the chairman of the board of the Zenit banking group, Alexei Sokolov, created a fund to support youth rugby. For 2018, its size was 200 million rubles. One of the largest endowments in Russia was organized by Alisher Usmanov in support of fencing veterans. Its volume is one billion rubles.

In April 2021, VTB and Dynamo announced the creation of the endowment. The target size of the fund is 5 billion rubles. The organizers plan to take additional funds from sponsors – including Dynamo fans. You can fill out a questionnaire and transfer money directly on the fund’s website. In return, they promise some surprises – they just think over the loyalty program. The funds will be controlled by the board of trustees headed by Sergei Stepashin, and VTB itself will invest the fund’s money.

Advisor to the Wealth Management and Philanthropy Center of the Skolkovo business school Veronika Misyutina estimated for Forbes how much Galitsky’s endowment should have: from capital management minus all expenses and the capitalized part is 5%, then the body of the endowment must be at least $ 150 million. ” This is about 11 billion rubles. The same Forbes estimates Galitsky’s fortune at $ 3.5 billion.

Possibly, United Capital CJSC, which owns 33.33% of Krasnodar shares, will become the management company of the endowment. Prior to that, Sergei Galitsky through this company owned 80% of the “Non-state pension fund” Magnit “.

Management of Krasnodar itself will become collegial. “Preliminary management will consist of a board of directors and a supervisory board. In addition, there will be banks that control the fulfillment of obligations. These will be passive investments that will allow the football club to be maintained without me. Everything will be spelled out: how much management has the right to spend on their salaries, how much on transfers, ”explained Galitsky.

At the same time, the entrepreneur himself faces a fight against the disease. “Unfortunately, this is a serious illness that requires travel for special procedures. Sergei Nikolaevich needs an operation, and they are preparing him for it, “a source in Galitsky’s entourage quotes Komsomolskaya Pravda – Kuban.

