Sergei Galitsky is seriously ill. How he rebuilds Krasnodar

The entrepreneur kept his word: in a fresh interview, Galitsky announced that perestroika would end in March-April 2022. True, Sergei Nikolayevich did not explain in more detail how this would function, but he again mentioned the endowment – endowment, the income from which is used for non-commercial purposes. Most often for financing educational, scientific and cultural organizations.
First, the donor creates endowment capital. Then it replenishes and forms. Then he transfers it to the trust of a licensed management company, which invests it. The income received from the capital is distributed by the management company according to the goals of the fund. This is how the Nobel Prize Foundation, created back in 1900, works. That is, ideally, the endowment is invested and lasts forever.
The first such organization was recorded back in 1502 in England, but in Russia the first endowments were launched about 15 years ago. Now in the Russian Federation there are about 200 such funds, the size of which varies from the minimum three million rubles under the law to seven billion.
But this does not mean that Galitsky’s fund will consist only of his personal funds – this is dangerous due to inflation, volatility (an indicator of price volatility) and other pitfalls of the economy. Probably, the Krasnodar endowment will attract sponsorship money and funds from philanthropists.
Interestingly, in European sports, this method of management is not very popular. In the academies of top clubs, money is given to indigent, but talented students either by the clubs themselves or by their sponsors – most often, technical or bookmakers.
But in the United States, endowments form the backbone of college sports, along with other donor donations. At their expense, poor, but physically gifted students receive scholarships in universities, education and a chance for a sports career.
There are few examples of sports endowments in Russia. In 2008, the chairman of the board of the Zenit banking group, Alexei Sokolov, created a fund to support youth rugby. For 2018, its size was 200 million rubles. One of the largest endowments in Russia was organized by Alisher Usmanov in support of fencing veterans. Its volume is one billion rubles.
In April 2021, VTB and Dynamo announced the creation of the endowment. The target size of the fund is 5 billion rubles. The organizers plan to take additional funds from sponsors – including Dynamo fans. You can fill out a questionnaire and transfer money directly on the fund’s website. In return, they promise some surprises – they just think over the loyalty program. The funds will be controlled by the board of trustees headed by Sergei Stepashin, and VTB itself will invest the fund’s money.
