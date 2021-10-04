Sergei Semak: Azmun did not prevent Dzhanaev from playing. About judges – either good or nothing – 10/04/2021

A source: RIA News”

Read also

– Difficult match, – said the head coach of Zenit. – We started not quite confidently, allowing the opponent to carry out two or three dangerous counterattacks. Subsequently, we played normally, although not our best game. We even scored in the minority, but the turning point was when we ourselves organized an own goal. After that, I had to take risks, the opponent got free zones. Unfortunately, we conceded the second goal, but we couldn’t score ourselves. Everybody gets defeated, but there is nothing good about it.

– You are back to the four-defender scheme. Is it due to Claudinho’s injury or something else? If so, with what?

– Related to Claudinho’s injury. We lack a player who understands the correct position in this scheme. Therefore, we gave the opportunity to play a pair of forwards. Serdar got back in shape and decided to play four defenders.

– Was there another option without Claudinho, but with Barrios in the center of defense?

– We considered different options. But the situation with two forwards and Malcolm under them is not optimal. Choosing another scheme, for example 5-3-2, with Malcolm is difficult. The moments we got in the four were from carelessness. It’s not about the schema here.

– Is Kritsyuk to blame for the first conceded ball?

– We’ll figure it out. If the goalkeeper plays at the exit and shouts “I”, then the defender must concede, of course. Chistyakov did not concede, so he did not hear. It happened anyway. On the way out, Stas tries to help the team. It does not always work out flawlessly, but in this episode you need to understand.

– Only in the 75th minute we made the first substitutions. Was there any thought to make them earlier?

– Were. But until the curious moment with a conceded ball, there was no sharpness at our goal. The players coped with the functions they were supposed to perform.

– In your opinion, was Azmun removed correctly?

– It is unlikely that Serdar prevented the goalkeeper from hitting the ball. When contact was made, the ball was already rolling into the empty net. As for the judges … About them, and so much is said. Let’s go this way – either good or nothing. Let the others figure it out – those who are empowered.

– The goal when sending Azmun was supposed to be counted?

– Serdar did not prevent the goalkeeper from playing at that moment. At the moment of contact, the ball was already rolling into the goal. If it is a violation, then it is an accident. Serdar avoided the collision – if there was contact, it was minimal. On the contrary, he removed his leg.

– Don’t you think that such a result should stop all speculation regarding the relationship between Zenit and Sochi? How do you feel about the talk that Sochi is Zenit’s farm club?

– People who say that do not want to understand or hear anything. It makes no difference to me what such people think.

Vladimir Fedotov: “Blank red card”

Read also

– I want to congratulate the team on the victory, there is still gunpowder in the flasks, – the head coach of Sochi began. – After two unsuccessful matches, we managed to pull ourselves together. They showed skill, endurance and composure. It was not easy on the Zenit field. The opponents had chances, approaches, but I won’t say what was so sharp. We also had good chances to open an account in quick attacks.

At the end of the first half, we relaxed, conceded a quick attack, conceded a free kick. In the second half, we took advantage of the numerical advantage, we managed to score two goals, but we must pay tribute to Zenit. Opponents have been close to a goal more than once. And the key moment of the game was Dziuba’s hitting the post, and soon we evened the score.

– Did you expect Zenit to return to the scheme with four defenders? Or preparing for three?

– We were preparing for three. Naturally, we studied our previous matches with them. We were ready for two central defenders.

– What was the game plan?

– The plan did not quite work out, although we carried out retaliatory attacks. We wanted to have more possession of the ball and make the opponent move in some episodes. But the haste let down, we easily lost the ball. In the majority, we missed, corrected the game, made a triple substitution. Two insiders added the aggression very well. We managed to score.

– Is the removal of Azmun fair?

– As we entered the locker room, we immediately watched the replay. In my opinion, a clean red card. First, the judge showed yellow, looked at the replay. Azmun had no malicious intent, wanted to play the ball, but did not reach the ball and hit our goalkeeper in the side with open spikes. No one will have a question about the color of the card.