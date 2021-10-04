Sergey Burunov shared his opinion on Leonardo DiCaprio – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Russian actor Sergei Burunov, who also works on the voice acting of Hollywood stars, shared his opinion about overseas colleagues who spoke in his voice.

According to him, working as a voice actor is not easy because the roles are complex. “Filmed by talented directors, and written by talented screenwriters. Everything is very cool there,” he explained.

Burunov voiced Johnny Depp, Adam Sandler, and is also the voice of Leonardo DiCaprio. He praised the latter especially.

“I realized that he is a hard worker. He is selflessly devoted to his work. He is a clever and a professional of the highest class. The way he selectively and scrupulously approaches the choice of roles and material is worthy of respect. And work on that material and what we see – the result of this work, “- quotes the words of Burunov radio” Komsomolskaya Pravda “. The actor also singled out the talents of the British Tim Roth and Gary Oldman.

According to Sergei, he himself prefers quality to quantity, is an opponent of “multi-line” and tries to act less often, but in serious films.

Let us remind you that today the film “Native” is being released on a screenplay by Zhora Kryzhovnikov with Burunov in the title role. To him, he starred and sang in the video for the song “White Roses” together with Monetochka.

Earlier, the director of the sitcom “Ivanovs-Ivanovs” explained the disappearance of Ivanov’s hero in the fifth season.