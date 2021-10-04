Seven beauty products Jessica Alba can’t live without

The list of the actress includes non-toxic nail polish, fashionable hair accessories and other items.

Jessica Alba is a supporter of natural beauty. The beauty routine of the actress is aimed at emphasizing it. In the morning, she prefers only moisturizer and mascara, avoiding heavy makeup.

“Hydration is key, so I try to drink plenty of water and try to find five or ten minutes to put on my face mask, clear my mind and get ready for the new day,” notes Jessica Alba.

Among her favorite beauty products is a cream containing a hydrogel. It fills the skin with the moisture it needs so much in the fall. She also uses only harmless nail polishes.

There is always a place for primer mascara in the actress’s makeup bag. The product provides incredible length, eyelashes appear false after use. The actress always carries a mini sponge in her purse to touch up her makeup on the go. It is ideal for use around the eyes, she says.

Jessica Alba often wears crab hairpins throughout the day. The hair clips are so easy to use, they’re perfect for pulling hair out of your face while the actress is running around on business or relaxing in the bath after a long day.

In addition, the star avoids the use of disposable plastic, which is why she always carries a reusable water bottle with her. She prefers to flavor the liquid with a powder containing electrolytes. Her favorite taste is orange, reports PEOPLE.