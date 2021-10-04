https://ria.ru/20210401/stone-1603619526.html

Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in “The Fast and the Dead”

Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in “The Fast and the Dead” – Russia news today

Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in “The Fast and the Dead”

Actress Sharon Stone in her memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice”, released on Tuesday, recalls how Leonardo DiCaprio paid … RIA Novosti, 04/01/2021

2021-04-01T07: 03

2021-04-01T07: 03

2021-04-01T07: 03

the culture

sharon stone

leonardo dicaprio

culture News

movies and TV shows

sam raimi

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1f/1603620302_0-0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_027e3ce494cc842246e309706c7e2cbb.jpg

MOSCOW, April 1 – RIA Novosti. Actress Sharon Stone, in her memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice”, released on Tuesday, recalls paying Leonardo DiCaprio the royalties for his role in Sam Raimi’s “The Fast and the Dead,” reports Insider. In the book, Stone, who was one of the producers of the 1995 western, says that representatives of the TriStar Pictures studio tried many teenagers, including 19-year-old DiCaprio, for the role of the character named Kid. However, they did not want to conclude a contract with him. Then the actor was just starting his career, and had not yet starred in “Romeo and Juliet” (1996) and “Titanic” (1997), which made him famous all over the world. But Sharon Stone was one of the first to notice what potential lies in this little-known artist. Stone continued to insist that TriStar Pictures take DiCaprio. “The studio said that if I so badly want to see him in this film, I can give him a salary out of my pocket. I did so,” the Oscar nominee admits. According to Sharon Stone, she also had to fight to hire Sam Raimi. At that time, the studio knew the director as the creator of low-budget experimental horror films about Evil Dead. However, in this case, too, she managed to persuade the producers, saying that Raimi “will work almost free of charge as bait.” And he was eventually chosen as a director.

https://ria.ru/20210224/dikaprio-1598403855.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1f/1603620302_200 0:1400:900_1920x0_80_0_0_40a51c025e54de26c0c17c124d0ac9bb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

sharon stone, leonardo dicaprio, culture news, movies and TV series, sam raimi