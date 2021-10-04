Sharply aged Johnny Depp was published for the first time in a long time











The actor was exhausted by long litigation with his ex-wife and loss of reputation.

Battered Johnny Depp presented his film Minamata (Velikiy in Russian box office) at the Barcelona Film Festival. In the film, Depp played the role of a photographer going through a black streak of his life. It seems that this very image served as the basis for the actor’s look at the press conference.

For the first time in a long time, Johnny Depp came out, and in an unsightly form – with disheveled hair and in a shabby jacket. Frankly sloppy clothes and a camera in hand turned one of the brightest Hollywood stars into an ordinary street photographer.









© East News

Johnny Depp





The layered look of a rumpled shirt, jacket and baggy pants was complemented by a quirky beret with a visor, blue sunglasses, a dozen necklaces and signet rings.

Recall that after the accusations of Amber Heard of domestic violence by Depp, misfortunes fell on the actor. He lost his role as the main antagonist in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and then lost a libel case against The Sun. Johnny Depp recently announced new evidence, trying to whitewash his name, but experts predict another loss in court for him.

Photo: East News, Global Look Press

