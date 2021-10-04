Singer Rihanna and conglomerate LVMH shut down Fenty

Fenty, a fashion house founded by singer Rihanna and LVMH in 2019, is closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two years ago, the performer claimed that she wanted to make clothes that she would wear herself. However, during the crisis, buyers did not want to buy Fenty sweatshirts and shoes.

Singer Rihanna and French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH are closing fashion house Fenty, which they founded in 2019, until better times. This Wednesday, February 10, was confirmed to WWD at the office of the group of companies.

“Rihanna and LVMH have jointly decided to pause their ready-to-wear production in Europe in anticipation of better conditions,” LVMH said in a statement. According to the publication, key Fenty employees will remain in Paris to complete unfinished processes, after which the brand will cease to exist.

Fenty was the world’s first luxury fashion house to be founded by a black designer – and the second in the LVMH group to launch from scratch (after Christian Lacroix, launched in 1987 by the conglomerate). The Fenty brand sold mainly shoes, denim clothing and sunglasses, but it was too young to be fully operational – back in October 2020, LVMH CFO Jean-Jacques Guyoni told reporters at a press conference that Fenty was at the initial stage of development. “With Fenty, we are obviously still at the launch stage, and we need to understand more precisely what would be more correct to offer customers,” The New York Times quoted him as saying.

“It’s not that easy,” Jean-Jacques Guyoni added. – We started absolutely from scratch. Of course, Rihanna helps us a lot, but I have to say that we are still in the process of shaping the future proposal. “

As noted by The Guardian, the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of the brand, which had just started its work. The fact is that the company was faced with an interruption in the supply chain, and Rihanna herself, who lives in the United States, could not come to Europe to work with a Parisian team of specialists. The fall in demand from potential buyers due to the pandemic also played a role – last year they were not inclined to buy jeans for $ 300 and corset dresses for $ 800.

The latest Fenty collection, created in collaboration with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, was released in November 2020. Since January 1, 2021, there are no new posts on the fashion house’s Instagram account.

In May 2019, on the eve of the release of the first Fenty collection, Rihanna told T magazine that she was inspired by her own images – she believed that consumers should be offered what she would wear herself. “I use myself as a muse,” said the singer. – Sweatpants with pearls, men’s jacket with a corset. It seems to me that now we live in a world where everyone accepts every trait of himself as it is. “

The singer promotes inclusiveness in her design work – the availability of clothing for people with different types of figures. Therefore, the Fenty size line reached a size equivalent to the Russian 52nd. “I’m plump now, with roundness,” Rihanna said. “And if I can’t wear my stuff, it won’t be right.”

Despite the closure of Fenty, Rihanna’s other brands – the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and the Fenty Skin cosmetics brand – will continue to exist. They turned out to be more successful than the fashion house selling luxury sweatshirts, jeans and high-heeled shoes.