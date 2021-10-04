Singer Rihanna supports the protests of farmers in India

The singer Rihanna drew attention to the multi-day demonstrations. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

For more than two months now, India has been engulfed in protests. Local farmers and agricultural associations oppose new agrarian laws. Popular anger is expressed in the form of blocking of highways in many states of the country, in particular, those that lead directly to the capital. The only ones allowed by the protesters are ambulances, school buses and emergency vehicles.

Despite the protest organizers’ statement not to organize actions in New Delhi, reinforced police squads are on duty throughout the city. The head of the Moscow Interior Ministry, Commissioner Srivastava, assured that his staff will monitor social networks in order to prevent the spread of calls for violence and planning provocations.

The singer Rihanna drew attention to the multi-day demonstrations.

“Why are we not talking about this?” Twitter… The post garnered nearly a million likes and hundreds of thousands of user comments to explain to Rihanna what the matter is.

“My country knows the value of its farmers and knows how important they are. I hope the problem will be resolved soon. We do not need outsiders poking their noses into our internal affairs, ”wrote one of the users.

“More than 250 million people protested at the border with Delhi. In these areas, the Internet, water and electricity are disconnected, ”writes another user.

Internet disruptions in the areas affected by the protests did occur at the beginning of the week, but have been eliminated.

A conflict between farmers and the authorities arose over the approval of a new agricultural reform. For decades, the government has guaranteed peasants fixed prices for a range of crops. And according to the new law, farmers can set the price for their products themselves, sell them anywhere in the country, as well as independently choose a buyer – be it a private person or another state. The peasants are confident that the innovations will lower the prices for crops and will play into the hands of large companies and resellers.

Agriculture is the main source of income for 58% of India’s population (the country is currently home to about 1.3 billion people). The authorities held a series of negotiations with the leaders of farmers’ unions, but they all ended in failure. Protesters are in favor of a complete repeal of the laws, and the government is pushing for amendments.