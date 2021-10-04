Spanish filmmakers protest Depp’s award

A group of Spanish women directors (or, as they say now, “filmmakers”) were outraged by the decision of the organizers of the San Sebastian Film Festival to present Johnny Depp with an honorary award for his contribution to cinema.

According to AP, the head of the Spanish Association of Filmmakers, Cristina Andreu, said she was “very surprised” by the organizers’ idea.

“This characterizes the festival and its leadership very badly, broadcasting a terrible message to the public:” It doesn’t matter that you are an abuser, if you are a good actor, “Andreu said, adding that the association” will not leave it that way. “

Note that Johnny Depp recently won a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard: the actress’s fulfillment of her public promise to donate millions of dollars received from Depp earlier to charity was questioned. This promise, in turn, could – in the opinion of the actor’s defense – influence the court decision in the libel case, which Johnny lost.

Earlier, Heard said that Depp beat her, and he accused her of the same in response, providing as evidence a record where Amber herself admits that she beat her husband. However, justice and public opinion turned out to be on the side of the actress, as a result of which Depp’s career was virtually destroyed.