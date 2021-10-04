Spartak has three vitoria in a row. But then – Dynamo, Leicester and Zenit

Igor Rabiner – about the victory of the red and white in Grozny.

For the first time this season, Spartak has won three consecutive victories in all tournaments – Ufa, Napoli, Akhmat. After Naples, Rui Vitoria, I think, has created a good reserve for himself in time when he will not be touched at all. But the victory in Grozny was very necessary to consolidate this psychological feeling – first of all, for the players.

After matches like in Italy, the team begins to believe much more in the ideas of their coach. But, in order not to lose faith again and not return to the previous state, a quick moral boost is needed. In Grozny “Spartak” got it, though it was very difficult – the game two days later on the third, flights Naples – Moscow and Moscow – Grozny. Considering that Dynamo, Lokomotiv and Rubin lost in the same round (and to whom!), Unexpectedly lost at home to Zenit, CSKA and Krasnodar took two points from each other, this was especially in time.

The transition to the scheme with three central defenders worked, in which the newcomer Kofrie looks like a completely working fighting unit. After the derby, I expressed the opinion that legionnaires at the current limit should not be bought for “workers ‘and peasants’” functions; their role – if you use tracing paper from English, “make a difference.” I’m not going to change shoes on the fly, but just express my respect for the fighting qualities and diligence of the Belgian. He certainly does not play the fool, and this attitude always affects others. This guy certainly does not deserve a hate – he does what he can.

I remember that after the derby he disapproved of the actions of the young Litvinov in working with the ball, with which many disagreed. Maybe I went too far then – he was definitely no worse than the team as a whole. And then everything went better. Now I am ready to admit that Rui was right, who made a bet on this guy – even if, probably, it was forced, when there was simply no one to play there. And look how he took advantage of his chances, and how – the same Lomovitsky.

A pair of young Umyarov – Litvinov is one of the keys to success in recent matches. Nail in general, since the preseason, enjoyed special attention and trust of Rui, who began to bet him from the first test match. Now Umyarov began to consistently justify his trust. Maybe the fact is that by nature he is a leader, a commander. But with experienced people in the center of the field, he could not steer. When they began to go out with Litvinov, God himself commanded.

Sobolev’s goal was very necessary for Sasha to restore his confidence. He can play much stronger, but a better medicine than a goal, the more victorious, has not yet been created for the forwards.

Bakayev’s unscored penalty does not reflect his recent performance at all – Zelimkhan is gaining momentum, and in Vitoria’s football this had to happen sooner or later. So he was justly summoned to the national team, and for this prompt refutation of his previous decision, Valery Karpin deserves approval – he showed that he was dancing from a person’s game here and now.

More recently, “Spartak” seemed to be tightly stuck in the middle of the table, and now, although it is seventh, it is only one point behind the fourth place and three – behind the second. And with this very second, Dynamo, will converge in the most important full-time match immediately after the break in the championship.

In general, the next three meetings will be top-ranked for the red and white in terms of difficulty and very indicative. Between the matches with the second and first places of the RPL, the home game with Leicester will be wedged in.

It is at this stage that we will understand whether the new Spartak has stability. After all, in order not to fall into euphoria from three victories in a row, one should not forget that both Legia and the loss in the derby with CSKA were quite recent.