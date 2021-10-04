Suicidal thoughts, a secret wedding and a daughter. What Duchess Markle spoke about in an interview with Oprah Winfrey – Society – St Petersburg News

Meghan Markle added that she was “ashamed”, including admitting this to her husband. “But I knew that if I didn’t tell him, I’d really do it,” the Duchess explained.

After giving up her royal duties amid tabloid attacks, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had suicidal thoughts. She admitted this in a joint interview with Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS on March 8.

The couple admitted that their wedding took place three days before the “official” wedding. “It was a spectacle for the rest of the world, but we wanted to do this ceremony just for us,” Megan said, adding that the marriage certificate has an earlier date for the private wedding. It was conducted by the Bishop of Canterbury, but neither guests nor family members were invited to this celebration.

Now the couple is expecting their second child, Markle admitted that they will have a daughter.

Since April 1, 2020, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan have relinquished their duties as members of the royal family and are earning a living on their own. Markle said that their firstborn, Archie, was not given the title of prince, and accordingly, he did not receive personal protection. She linked this decision to a discussion during her pregnancy by some family members about how dark their son’s skin would be.