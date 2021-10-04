Test competitions for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in China from October 5 to December 31 – Biathlon

Test competitions for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held from October 5 to December 31.

This was announced at a press conference by Yao Hui, director of the sports facilities management department of the organizing committee of the Games-2022.

Competitions will be held at Olympic venues located in three clusters – Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing. It is planned that about two thousand people will come to China to participate in them.

“At the moment, more than 2,000 athletes, accompanying teams of officials, international technical specialists, and timekeepers and scoring specialists are expected to come to China to participate in various international competitions and training weeks,” said Yao Hui.

Test competitions will be held in speed skating, skeleton, figure skating, short track speed skating, luge, curling, hockey, bobsleigh, biathlon, wheelchair curling and other sports.

The possibility of holding some competitions with spectators is being considered.

The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022, the Paralympic Games from 4 to 13 March.

