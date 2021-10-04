The apple shape: how to dress to highlight your dignity

Reese Witherspoon – the owner of the apple figure: YouTube / Glass

There is a stereotype that the “apple” figure is inherent only in curvy girls. Hollywood beauties Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger are ready to debunk this myth. They have learned to masterly hide imperfections and emphasize the advantages of their complexion. Using their example, we will find out what is needed and what should not be worn by girls with an “apple” figure.

Features of the “apple” figure

“Apple” – a type of figure in which the chest, waist and hips practically do not differ in volume. When you gain weight, the waist first grows in centimeters: it becomes wider than the hips, due to which the silhouette takes on the shape of an apple.

This type of figure has the following characteristics:

sloping shoulders;

medium to large breasts;

small buttocks;

slender legs.

Apple shape: Pexels

It is believed that the O-shaped silhouette is found only in overweight girls. However, slender beauties can also recognize their figure in this description. Among the stars, there are many owners of such a complexion.

Read also How to enlarge breasts at home: simple ways

Britney Spears

The singer devotes a lot of time to sports in order to maintain an attractive figure. She has a steel abs, but the waistline is weak. Therefore, Britney will never see high-rise jeans: in her case, they will only emphasize the absence of a waist.

Despite the peculiarities of the figure, the artist cannot deny herself the pleasure of wearing a tight-fitting dress, although it makes the silhouette expressionless. Britney looks amazing in dresses that extend from the bust line.

Kelly Clarkson

The singer is a big fan of jackets, especially broad-shouldered. Also, the star can often be seen in a dress with a skirt sun below the knee. Such clothing allows you to form the correct proportions, drawing attention away from the waist.

Reese Witherspoon

Read also Figure “rectangle”: what to wear and how to dress correctly

The actress is well aware of the features of her complexion and knows how to brilliantly highlight all the best. For the figure, the “apple” is the legs! The star often appears on the red carpet in dresses above the knee or with a sexy slit.

Plus, Reese Witherspoon shows off the perfect way to accentuate your waist. A peplum belt is often present in her outfits. It helps imitate an hourglass shape.

The actresses’ everyday wardrobe is dominated by:

elongated jackets, shirt-type jackets;

mid-rise jeans;

semi-adjacent jumpers;

dresses with a loose skirt.

Kelly Osbourne

The singer is not afraid of her imperfections and boldly wears tight-fitting dresses. Even in them it looks amazing! Her secret is in the open neckline and accent shoulders.

Read also Hourglass figure: how to dress correctly

Renee Zellweger

The star of the movie “Bridget Jones’s Diary” regularly appears at special events in dresses with a spectacular neckline or asymmetrical cut of the hem. For every day, the actress prefers:

short straight cut dresses;

loose skirts;

classic suits with elongated jackets;

loose fit, mid-rise trousers.

As you can see, the right clothes easily hide the problem areas of the figure and draw attention to the merits. How else to replenish your wardrobe in order to form a beautiful silhouette, we will analyze further.

What clothes will suit the “apple” figure

The selection of the optimal wardrobe for the “apple” figure boils down to taking maximum attention away from the waist and turning it to advantageous places – legs, chest. To make the shape visually proportional, it is important to choose the right top and bottom.

Read also Pear figure: what to wear and how to dress correctly

Tops, shirts, sweaters

The main task of clothes is to make the top petite and feminine. We advise you to get blouses and shirts. They can be combined with any bottom and not tucked in, but worn outside. The following styles are suitable:

Classic shirt with a loose fit. Blouse with a wrap. Blouse with slouchy hips.

Do not limit yourself to just plain models. Prints will work great – diagonal or vertical stripes, not very bright cells. Avoid soft tissue that follows the curves of the body; thicker, less elastic materials will look better.

Choosing a sweater or jumper, give preference to oversized or semi-fitted cut models. The elongated clothing that covers the hips sits most favorably. Also, if you have a short neck, avoid collared clothing.

Read also How to dress full girls: rules, options

A tight-fitting top is contraindicated for girls with an “apple” figure, but Elle stylists will help you find a compromise: choose a top with a peplum, it will create the illusion of a thin waist.

Skirts and dresses

The ideal style of the skirt is a loose model with a high waist. Such a thing will hide everything that is needed. Be sure to get an A-line skirt or a sun skirt. If you like narrower models, wear them with a shirt outside.

The dress will be a winning detail of the image. Ditch tight-fitting styles in favor of loose or semi-fitted styles:

A-line models;

bustier dresses;

the smell;

with an asymmetrical cut.

Do not give up on knitted dresses – Vogue stylists are convinced of this. It is enough to complement it with an elongated jacket, raincoat or coat to hide large volumes in the hips.

Read also Britney Spears and other stars that you do not recognize in everyday life

Pants

Jeans and trousers are designed to accentuate the slender legs of the “apple” figure. Models of any color are suitable – from light shades to dark ones. You should forget about the high seating position: it will only emphasize the wide waist and belly. You will feel much more comfortable in mid-rise trousers.

Harper’s Bazaar stylists recommend these styles:

A flare from the knee or from the hip will create a balance between a wide top and a narrow bottom.

Straight cut is an ideal base, which must be in the wardrobe for any type of figure.

Skinny will demonstrate beautiful legs. For proportionality, they are advised to complement them with bright massive shoes.

Apple shape: Pexels

Outerwear

Multi-layered looks are the main fashion trend, and in cold weather they are also a necessity. To make the image look harmonious, choose a straight cut outerwear:

Read also How to gain weight for a girl at home?

an elongated jacket or cardigan;

a trench coat or coat without a belt;

leather jacket (shortened and fitted).

In all other cases, outerwear should cover the hips. As noted by Cosmopolitan, a horizontal line at the waist or hips will visually add extra centimeters.

It is possible to choose a competent wardrobe only taking into account all the features of the figure. Measure, experiment and find your perfect cuts. Expert advice will help with the choice.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/beauty/1912889-figura-yabloko-kak-odevatsya-chtoby-podcherknut-dostoinstva/