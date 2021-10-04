The creator of the cryptocurrency Ethereum launched it due to a patch in World of Warcraft

The creator of the Ethereum cryptocurrency, Vitaly Buterin, spoke about one of the reasons why he decided to found it. As it turned out, this happened after Blizzard weakened the Siphon Life skill of the Warlock – a class in World of Warcraft. The Russian-Canadian programmer told about this on the About.me website.





The story began in 2007-2010, when Buterin was actively playing World of Warcraft. After Blizzard weakened Warlock, he decided to stop spending time in MMORPGs and realized how influential service systems can be.

I was born in Russia in 1994 and was transported to Canada in 2000 where I went to school. I happily spent time in World of Warcraft between 2007 and 2010. But one day, Blizzard removed one damage component from my favorite Warlock spell, Siphon Life. I cried at night, and one day I realized all the horrors that centralized service systems can bring. After that I decided to stop playing.

Then Buterin found out about Bitcoin. At first, he did not believe in cryptocurrency and underestimated its potential.

In 2011, while looking for new goals in my life, I discovered Bitcoin. At first, I was skeptical about this and did not understand how something could have value without having a physical shell. But gradually it interested me more and more. At first I started writing for the Bitcoin Weekly block for $ 1.5 an hour, and soon my partner Mihai Alisy and I founded Bitcoin Magazine.





Siphon Life was removed from World of Warcraft in patch 3.1.0, during the first major Secrets of Ulduar update for Wrath of the Lich King. The addon was released in November 2008, while the unfortunate update appeared on April 14, 2009. Then Buterin was 15 years old.