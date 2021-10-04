The Ethereum Fractal From 2017 That Fueled ETH Growth By 7000% Reappears In 2021 | Blockchain24

Ethereum native token (ETH) claims could rise to $ 13,000 in the next two months if history repeats itself.

This is shown by the 2017 fractal indicator, which consists of at least four technical patterns that played an important role in the growth of the ETH price by more than 7000%. The same set of bullish indicators flared up again in 2021, with Ether trading above $ 3,350 after gaining more than 360% since the beginning of the year. In detail, the four technical indicators are Stochastic RSI, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Bull Hammer and Fibonacci retracement level. It all started with a bullish hammer on the monthly Ether chart in December 2017, followed by a 7000% rally in prices over the next six months.

A massive bullish hammer-led rally pushed the monthly RSI ETH to over 94, a highly overbought area. As a result, the cryptocurrency began to consolidate sideways to neutralize its overly bullish sentiment. RSI started correcting lower. In parallel, the monthly Ether Stochastic RSI indicator, which compares the closing price with the price range for a given period, also began to adjust lower after the cryptocurrency was identified as overbought (a reading above 80 is considered overbought, and below 20 is considered oversold).

Later, in November 2017, the Stochastic RSI turned bullish with its% K line (blue), which compares the lowest low of the asset and the highest high to determine the price range, crossing the% D line (purple line), which is moving average% K. Meanwhile, the Stochastic RSI reading was above 20 during the flip, which raised the bullish hope for a continuation.

Later, the Ethereum token rose another 500%, closing above $ 1200 in January 2018. This coincided with the RSI forming a double top as shown in the chart above. The entire Fibonacci retracement level was within the ascending channel range, while the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level served as a support / resistance level.

Ether almost mirrors moves from the 2017 fractal as it heads to the last quarter of 2021. The Ethereum token rallied 3400% to over $ 4,300, sixteen months after drawing a bullish stochastic RSI cross (when its% K line climbed above the% D line). Meanwhile, a huge rally – again – pushed Ether’s monthly RSI into overbought territory.

This was followed by a period of consolidation with Ether showing a bullish hammer in July 2021, suggesting that sellers had formed a price bottom. Jaydee_757, the pseudonymous analyst who first noticed the Ethereum fractal, highlighted the hammer’s potential to send the price of Ether to the moon, with the main upside target near the 2.618 Fib line (about $ 13,000).

The bullish analogy also received signals from a potential stochastic bullish RSI cross and RSI double tops expected to appear on the monthly Ether chart over the next “several months”, similar to the one that coincided with the 500% price increase in 2018 as mentioned above.