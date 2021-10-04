The expert gave a forecast for the rate of Bitcoin and Ethereum by the end of the week

MOSCOW, October 4 – PRIME. Bitcoin by the end of the week may reach the level of 52 thousand dollars, and Ethereum can rise to 4 thousand dollars – record levels since the beginning of September, the leading strategist of the investment company Exante Yanis Kivkulis told RIA Novosti.

“The market is bullish. October as a whole has a better reputation for the markets than September. Therefore, unless new external cataclysms occur, the crypto market will continue to increase its capitalization. There are two psychological milestones ahead. The first line is the records of early September: total capitalization – 2 , $ 3 trillion, bitcoin – $ 52 thousand, Ethereum – $ 4 thousand, “he says.

“A return to these levels could very well happen as early as this week, or at least this month,” he adds.

The second frontier for the growth of the cryptocurrency market is spring records: the total capitalization can reach $ 2.5 trillion, bitcoin – $ 64 thousand, Ethereum – over $ 4.2 thousand, the expert notes.

“It is not as easy to repeat them as in September, but we are separated from them by about 20%, which is not so much for the crypto market. It is possible that they will be achieved and even significantly exceeded in December, on which the SEC US exchanges – ed.) has postponed the consideration of a number of applications for bitcoin ETFs. The approval of such a fund is a matter of time, and such a decision could trigger a new rally, “adds Kivkulis.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 17.54 Moscow time on Monday, Bitcoin was down 1.09% – to $ 47.402 thousand, Ethereum – by 3.4% – to $ 3.306 thousand.

