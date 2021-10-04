The famous actress Eva Mendes is celebrating her 47th birthday today!

Eva Mendes birthday! Today, the stunning star is celebrating her 47th birthday, and to celebrate, consider her transformation over the years!

Happy Birthday Eva Mendes! The magnificent star today turns 47 years old, and during her career she has really achieved a lot in her professional and personal life. Eva has always been loved by legions of her fans and longtime admirers, and there is no better way for them to celebrate her birthday than by reflecting on her incredible career! Let’s take a look at Eve’s transformation.

Eva grew up in Miami, Florida and quickly developed a passion for acting. Her career began in the late 90s, starring in short films and TV shows, before she finally got a big break from high-profile projects. In 2001, Eve, along with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke starred in the Oscar-winning film “Training day “… From there, a start was made to gain even greater roles for Eve.

Eva Mendes on the set of the action-packed detective thriller “Out of Time” in 2003

In 2003, she starred in the film “Fast and Furious 2 “part of the franchise “The fast and the furious“. But her career really took off when she co-starred with Will Smith in the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch! The film fully highlighted Eve’s comedic prowess and her on-screen chemistry with Will, the mega movie star. Thanks to her new star power, Eva was able to work on various projects.

One such movie that meant a lot to Eve was the 2012 movie “The Place Beyond the Pines”… The film became not only a critical hit, but Eva met her partner Ryan Gosling here on the set. They started dating while working together and quickly fell in love. In 2014, Eva starred in her last film “Lost River “which Ryan also filmed. Since then, her attention has shifted to her family life and children.

Eva Mendes at the presentation of Eve Duet perfume in Mexico City on March 21, 2018

In 2014, the couple had an eldest daughter. Esmeralda Amada Gosling… Two years later, Eva gave birth to her wife’s second child, a daughter Amadou Lee Gosling! In addition to being a mom and supportive partner, Eva has spent a lot of time doing charity work, highlighting and covering vital topics on her Instagram account and connecting with her fans. Take a look at her transformation in the photos above!