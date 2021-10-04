The fate of Johnny Depp has become clear in the new “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Despite the desire of the Disney studio to further develop the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, its management decided to abandon the services of Johnny Depp, who played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. This decision is connected with the fact that in 2018 the ex-wife of the actor Amber Heard accused Depp of domestic violence. And although his guilt was not proven, the Hollywood majors, in order not to alienate the audience from the projects in which Johnny Depp was supposed to play, simply removed him from the stories. For Pirates, Jack Sparrow was a plot-forming character – in four films out of five, the narrative centered on him. The fifth part tried to shift the focus of the story, but the writers failed to do it 100%. Now they say that Disney will not bother much with the fate of Jack Sparrow. Portal We Got This Covered, citing reliable sources, reports that Johnny Depp’s hero will be killed off-screen. That is, “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” will take for granted the fact that Captain Jack Sparrow is dead – and the story will go on without him.

In fact, such an off-screen death of a character makes it possible, if necessary, to easily and quickly return him to the plot. That is, if in a few years the Disney studio realizes that without Johnny Depp the film series is losing viewers, then they can call the actor back, having previously invented a legend for Jack Sparrow. For example, it can be assumed that the captain faked his death in order to hide from pursuers who want to get his head.