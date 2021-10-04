The first trailer for “Red Notice” with Rock Johnson released

The first trailer for the much-talked-about Netflix action comedy “Red Notice” has appeared on YouTube. The film, starring the topical Ryan “Deadpool” Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot, cost the company three wagons of money.

Meanwhile, the video presented does not inspire much optimism, looking like an average thresher without a king in his head, with badabum and sluggish antics.

According to the plot of the work, Interpol agent Rusty (The Rock) hunts down the most wanted thief of works of art on the planet (Gadot, the fee for the role is $ 20 million), finding support in the person of a funny rogue played by Reynolds.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper”, “Spy One and a Half,” the extremely funny comedy “We Are the Millers” and its announced sequel).

Other roles: Ritu Eriya (Sherlock, Doctor Who, Umbrella Academy), Chris Diamantopolos (The Sopranos), Vincenzo Amato (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Romero (Black Monday).

Premiere – 12 November.

Interpol uses the term “red notice” as an international arrest request for high-risk criminals.