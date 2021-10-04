The Foxes were cheering in the stands, Goldobin celebrated a hat-trick. Photo of Metallurg’s victory

Yesterday, October 3, in Moscow, at the VTB Arena – named after Arkady Chernyshev, in the next match of the KHL regular championship, Metallurg Magnitogorsk defeated Dynamo Moscow with a score of 4: 2 (1: 0, 1: 1, 2: 1).

Metallurg coach Mark French summed up the results of the meeting.

“The most important thing is that we had a good first period. This is always important when the team is away. In the second period, we slowed down a bit, but we were able to respond to Dynamo when they increased the speed. It is important that they quickly responded to the opponent for their goal in the minority. Because when you concede a goal in your majority, how you answer is very important. In the morning we learned that Vorobyov had passed a positive test, but he had no symptoms. He sent a text message. We tried not to make big changes, not to deviate from our game. While we are waiting for information on Vorobyov. We hope he will be back soon. “

Recall that the game was missed by the head coach of Metallurg Ilya Vorobyov, who passed a positive PCR test for coronavirus.

Metallurg continues to lead the standings in the Eastern Conference with 24 points. Dynamo suffered their second defeat of the season and after 13 matches are in first place in the Western Conference table with 22 points. In the next match, Metallurg will play away against Spartak (Tuesday, October 5). Dynamo on Wednesday, October 6, will host CSKA.

