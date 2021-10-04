The girl showed in the video how she rested with Leonardo DiCaprio

Tiktokersha showed how she was vacationing in Berlin with Leonardo DiCaprio, but the actor seems to have questions. The first is why he doesn’t remember anything, and the second is where his young version came from.

Isn’t it a dream to meet the idol of millions? Glasgow Tiktoker Veronica Glendinning thought she had her luck by the tail until the realization of what was happening ruined her tale.

Veronica leads an active lifestyle: she often travels with her friends and just loves to hang out. Here is St. Patrick’s Day, which Catholics celebrate on March 17, the girl decided to celebrate in a special way.

Tiktokersha went with her friend to Germany in search of new experiences. And, it seems, the friends did not lose. It is to Berlin that the girls owe their meeting with the idol of millions of people – the actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Only here’s the bad luck: the celebrity is not even aware of what happened.

So what happened? Veronica told about this in one of her recent videos, where the girl with nostalgia recalled a funny incident from the trip.

I remember the very day when my best friend and I celebrated the feast of St. Patrick in Berlin. We were so drunk then that we mistook the stranger for Leonardo DiCaprio, – shared Veronica.

Glendinning supplemented the video with footage from that very party, and it is impossible to discern the resemblance of one of the guests of the bar to the Titanic star in his younger years. One gets the feeling that DiCaprio found the flywheel of time and, under cover (very dubious), decided to break away in Berlin.

The actor was recognized as a stranger and the blogger subscribers. Not without witty jokes.

But there really is something in this.

This is Deonardo Lee Caprio.

Some kind of expired version of it.

However, some commentators have shown imagination and put forward very extraordinary versions.

This is the son of Leonardo and Matt Damon.

He looks Russian. How could you mistake him for Leo.

Despite the fact that the girl’s dream (to meet Leonardo DiCaprio) never came true, the memories of that fun night and the funny video featuring the actor’s double will remain with her for many years.

The USSR also had its own DiCaprio. A resident of Lithuania published in tiktok a recording of the performance of actor Igor Sklyar, and the fantasies of foreigners can no longer be stopped. It seems that now the performer “Komarovo” bears the proud title – crash.

However, to confuse each is much. How about not recognizing a real celebrity? A guy from the USA asked a stranger for a link to her Instagram, and then he was speechless when he found out who was standing in front of him.