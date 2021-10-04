The grown-up son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Knox was filmed on the way to karate lessons

Knox Jolie-Pitt

The children of Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, have been in the spotlight since infancy. And today they don’t even need to appear in public with their famous parents – the paparazzi are ready to watch them on the most common routes like going to the store or going to class.

The other day, the grown-up 13-year-old Knox got into the lenses of reporters. During the time that we did not see him, he not only grew up, but also grew his hair – earlier Knox wore a very short haircut. Apparently, the boy went to karate classes, as on the street he appeared in the traditional form for this sport: with a kimono, a belt and loose trousers. Knox’s class was accompanied by a woman unknown to the general public – probably one of the nannies.

Karate Knox has been practicing for several years, so the boy’s sporting ambitions are very serious. Earlier in the press it was reported that Jolie’s son also draws with pleasure and often creates homemade jewelry according to his sketches. Knox also studied sign language. But his acting career does not seem to attract him at all.

Insiders said that Knox and his twin sister Vivienne themselves admitted to their mother that they did not want to follow in her footsteps. At the same time, both have already managed to get to know the industry closely: Vivienne starred in the cameo role of the little princess Aurora in the film “Maleficent” with Jolie, and Knox took part in the dubbing of the cartoon “Kung Fu Panda 3”.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox, Vivienne, Zakhara and Shiloh

Recall that Angelina Jolie and Brad Peet have six children in total: 13-year-old Knox and Vivienne, as well as 15-year-old Shiloh are the couple’s biological children, and 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara are adopted.