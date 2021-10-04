The head of the Russian football championship discussed with the clubs his departure :: Football :: RBC Sport

Sergei Pryadkin will most likely leave the post of head of the Russian Premier League next week. The interlocutors of RBC Sport admitted the departure of the executive director Sergei Chaban. For the position of acting league heads are considered two candidates

Read us on News News

Photo: Sergey Pryadkin and Sergey Cheban



President of the Russian Premier League Sergei Pryadkin discussed with the leaders of several clubs in the championship his departure from the post of head of the RPL. This was reported to RBC Sport by a source in the league’s management and two interlocutors from the national championship clubs.

“Pryadkin does not intend to make a public scandal with the clubs and wants to resolve the issue peacefully. Therefore, he is considering leaving the post of head of the league of his own free will, “- said a source in the leadership of the RPL.

Two sources of RBC in the league said that the meeting of the RPL clubs is scheduled for October 5 and the future of the league leadership will be discussed there.

RPL for the first time under the leadership of Pryadkin ended the year with a budget deficit



Two interlocutors of RBC Sport from RPL clubs said that Pryadkin consulted with them about his future. “He clarified the positions of the clubs regarding his departure and allowed his resignation of his own free will,” one of the interlocutors said.

The interlocutors of RBC Sport in the leadership of the RFU and two sources in the RPL board said that there are two main scenarios for the departure of the head of the RPL. “According to the first scenario, Pryadkin and (RPL executive director) Sergei Cheban leave of their own accord and an acting director is appointed for three months. According to the second scenario, the head of the league announces his resignation and for three months, with the agreement with the clubs, remains acting to hold a tender for the rights to broadcast the RPL and reform the championship, ”said a source in the RPL board.

This week, RBC Sport reported that Pryadkin might step down due to a possible vote of no confidence from the clubs. The probable departure is attributed to the fact that the clubs are dissatisfied with the work of Pryadkin, “who often withdrew himself when solving important and operational issues.”

It was clarified that during the preparation and holding of new elections, one of the leaders of the Premier League clubs may become acting president: Rustem Saimanov (Rubin), Pavel Pivovarov (Dynamo), Roman Babaev (CSKA) or Shamil Gazizov (Ufa “). The most likely candidate for the post of the new president of the league, the interlocutors of the publication called Ashot Khachaturyants, the head of the RPL referee committee.

Two sources of RBC Sport on the RPL board said that Pivovarov and Saimanov had resigned. “The main candidates for the post of acting president of the RPL are Babaev and Gazizov. After three months, early elections for the president of the league should take place. Khachaturyants is expected to participate in them, who enjoys the support of RPL clubs, ”said one of the sources in the RPL board.

Another source in the RFU confirmed this information and added that Khachaturyants could become interim president – until the end of his mandate in 2025: “His authority can help the league earn more efficiently and find mutual understanding on many issues, in particular on the reform of the championship.”

RBC Sport turned to the RPL press service with a request to comment on Pryadkin’s potential departure from the post of head of the league.

The media reported on the plan of RPL clubs to put forward a vote of no confidence in Pryadkin



Sergei Pryadkin has been leading the Premier League since November 14, 2007. He became the first president of the league not directly related to any of the clubs – before that, team leaders were elected to this post for a period of one year. In the fall of 2010, the clubs re-elected Pryadkin as president of the organization for a new term, increasing the duration of his mandate to five years. After that, he was twice re-elected as the head of the league.