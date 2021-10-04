The KHL has determined the best players of the 5th week of the championship: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The commission for determining the best hockey players of the Championship of the Continental Hockey League – the Championship of Russia, based on the statistics of the players’ performances provided by the statistics department of the KHL Central Information Bureau, and the analytical evaluation of matches, determined the winners of the fifth week of the tournament in four nominations.

Last week, 36 matches were played, in which 572 hockey players took part (41 goalkeepers, 192 defenders and 339 forwards). Average scoring 5.19 goals per game.

– recognized as the best goalkeeper for the second time in his career Alexey Krasikov (“Spartak”), who won two victories with the team. 60 shots were made at Krasikov’s goal (30 on average per match), of which he reflected 98.33%. The reliability factor (the average number of goals conceded in 60 game minutes) was 0.50. In the match with Severstal (2: 0) Krasikov played to zero for the first time this season. For the first time Krasikov became the best goalkeeper in the 23rd week of the 2019/2020 season.

– was recognized as the best defender for the first time in his career Anton Lindholm (Dynamo Minsk), who won three victories in three matches with the team. Lindholm has 4 (0 + 4) points and has not finished any matches with negative utility with an overall score of +6. He made five power moves and blocked one throw.

– was recognized as the best striker for the second time in his career Stanislav Galiev (Dynamo Moscow), who won three wins in four matches of the week with the team. On account of Galiev 7 (4 + 3) points, in the matches with “Kunlun Red Star” (5: 3) and “Barys” he became the author of the winning goals. For the first time Galiev became the best striker in the 22nd week of the 2019/2020 season.

– was recognized as the best newcomer for the first time in his career Alexander Suvorov (Dynamo Minsk), who won three wins in three matches of the week with the team. On account of Suvorov 3 (1 + 2) points, he did not complete any of the matches with a negative indicator of utility with an overall value of “+3”. The average playing time was 7 minutes and 53 seconds, Suvorov made two power moves, blocked one shot and once violated the rules on it.

Players of 2000 and younger who have played no more than 20 games in the KHL in the previous seasons are nominated for the title of the best newcomer.