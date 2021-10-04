The kidnappers forced a resident of Kaliningrad to transfer $ 523,000 worth of cryptocurrency and dumped him in the forest

A resident of Kaliningrad was kidnapped and forced to transfer his savings in cryptocurrency to the accounts of the attackers, after which he was beaten and thrown into the forest. He told about this on Twitter.

I live in Kaliningrad (offshore 300km part of russia inside eu zone) and it happened 27.09 22:00, pulled out from parked car right in front of windows of our governor, next to Belarussian embassy building. I still can’t believe this can happen in 2k21. – 001 (@mah_twittar) October 1, 2021

According to the victim, on September 27, unidentified persons pulled him out of the car, put on a mask, tied him up and held him for 24 hours in an unknown place. The thieves forced the iPhone to unlock, received two-factor authentication codes on Binance, and transferred the funds to their wallets.

In total, the attackers stole about $ 523,000 in USDT. According to the victim, these were almost all of his savings.

On the second night of detention, the victim was strangled and then “thrown out in the forest without clothes, hiding under a pile of branches.”

“Fortunately, since the kidnappers injected me with sedatives randomly, they could not check my heartbeat and thought I was dead,” the victim said.

He survived, got to the nearest village, where he received medical attention. The victim went to the police.

The Kaliningradian also asked Binance to freeze the stolen funds in the wallets of the kidnappers. Exchange representatives reacted to the post on Twitter, expressing their willingness to help.

Extremely sorry to read this story. We’ve sent you a DM to see how we can help. – Binance (@binance) October 2, 2021

ForkLog contacted the victim for comments, but at the time of publication did not receive a response.

Recall that in June, a Moscow court found the attackers guilty of planning an assassination attempt on a businessman in an attempt to take possession of his cryptocurrency.

