“The Last Duel” with Matt Damon Delayed

For “The Last Duel”, according to The Hollywood Reporter, British producer and director Ridley Scott has already received the award for significant contribution to the cinema at the Venice Festival. It is noted that he became the first holder of the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.

Historical drama “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott in Russia will not be released on schedule. It was postponed until October 28th.

The plot of the film is set in medieval France and tells the customs that reigned in those cruel times, honor and loyalty. In the center of events is the Norman knight Jean de Carrouge. He becomes aware of the rape of his wife. The culprit of the tragedy turns out to be a neighbor – Jacques Le Gris. The knight must take revenge on the offender.

A conflict breaks out, which turns into almost an internecine war. Information about the conflict even reaches the King of France Charles VI. The monarch decides to pay tribute to tradition and decides to hold an honest duel. He will decide the further fate of all three.

It stars Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana