The main memes of the interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

On March 7, the American television channel CBS aired a two-hour interview with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband, British Prince Harry, which they gave to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. During the conversation, Markle hinted that she faced racism in her husband’s family, whose members were worried about “how dark the skin” of the child would be. And Prince Harry admitted that he was afraid for Megan, because with her the story of his mother Diana could repeat itself, which, in his opinion, was ruined by the attention of the press.

The interview was resonant, and The Times wrote citing sources that Buckingham Palace perceived it as a “declaration of war.” Social network users also did not stand aside and created many memes about the conversation.

“Hi guys. There are a lot of rumors going on tonight, so I just wanted to go live and tell a little truth. “

Users have not forgotten Bernie Sanders, whose appearance on January 20 at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden also became a meme. Previously, Sanders “visited” the Golden Globe Awards and Mars.

Yoko Ono: “I destroyed The Beatles.”

Meghan Markle: “Hold my beer.”

“Shut up Meg!” – Live stream from Buckingham Palace while watching interviews by members of the royal family.

“And tell her to return my waffle iron.”

Prince Harry: “Every morning we had to defrost Prince Philip in the microwave.”

“Princess Diana looks at her son from heaven.”

Prince harry: “According to the rules, the queen can only walk diagonally. We would have asked her to come directly to us, but she would have refused. “

“Oprah gave us so many memes during the interview.”