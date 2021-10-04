The men’s national team of Russia won the silver medal of the European table tennis team for the first time

For the first time in history, the Russian men’s national table tennis team won silver at the European Team Championship, which was held in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca from September 27 to October 3.

Russian national team as part of the 20-year-old Lev Katsman and 19 year olds Maxim Grebneva and Vladimir Sidorenko in the final she lost to the German team with a score of 1-3.

In the first fight, Grebnev beat Benedict Dudu with a score of 3: 2. Patrick Francisca managed to equalize the score, taking over Katzman – 3: 2. Sidorenko lost to Dang Qiu – 1: 3. Grebnev tried his best to equalize the score in the match, but still lost to Francis – 2: 3. The score of the fifth set is 13:15, although the table tennis games are held up to 11 points.

For the first time in history, the Russian team played in the final of the European Team Championship. Previously, the highest achievement of the Russians was reaching the semifinals and bronze of the continental championship in 2013.

The Russian national team repeated the achievement of the USSR team, which twice reached the final of the European Championships (1966, 1968). Then the domestic tennis players lost to the Swedes.

For the ninth time in history (for the third time in a row), the Germans became European champions in team competitions. The Swedes and Danes became bronze medalists of the tournament.