This Sunday a sensational interview with Meghan and Harry Oprah Winfrey went on the air. During the broadcast, the ex-Sussexes told the presenter how members of the British royal family discussed how dark the skin of their son Archie would be, refused to grant the baby the title of prince and all the privileges due to him, and did not oppose the publications of British tabloids, which discussed Megan’s race. The former dukes, of course, are not the first members of the royal family to venture frankly with reporters. InStyle recalls the most scandalous interviews in the history of the British monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson talk about establishment pressure in a 1970 BBC interview

Wallis Simpson and Edward VII

Fifty years before Harry and Meghan decided to confess with Oprah Winfrey, another separated royal couple – Edward VIII, who was supposed to become king of Great Britain instead of Elizabeth II’s father George VI, and his wife, twice divorced American actress Wallis Simpson, for the sake of marriage with which he abdicated the throne, – gave an interview filled with melancholy and bitterness to the BBC. Edward VIII then said that although he did not consider himself a “rebel”, he wanted to get the right to “independence from the establishment.” “I wanted to be a modern king. I had a lot of political concepts, but I kept them to myself, and this is a tradition of the royal family, ”he added. Wallis continued, “I think he had a lot of progressive ideas and was way ahead of his time. He wanted to create something for which the majority were not yet ready. ”

Prince Charles admits he cheated on Diana in a 1994 ITV documentary

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

In the ITV documentary Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role, filmed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Charles’s inauguration as Prince of Wales, he confessed to an extramarital affair. Host Jonathan Dimbleby referred to tabloid reports and asked Charles if he was trying to be “loyal and honorable” to his wife, Princess Diana, to which he replied, “Yes.” Then he added: “Until our marriage finally collapsed, we both tried.” Charles described the failure of his marriage as “the last thing he ever wanted.” “I mean, I’m not a complete idiot … Marriage – I wouldn’t be cynical about it,” the prince remarked. The couple actually broke up in 1992, two years before the release of the documentary, but at that time were not yet divorced.

Princess Diana spoke about the hardships of marriage to a prince, her own infidelities and the neglect of the royal family in a 1995 interview with the BBC

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

A year after Prince Charles admitted his infidelity, Diana gave an equally sensational interview with the BBC, in which she spoke about the problems of their marriage, her mental health and eating disorder. Lady Dee shared that she was experiencing severe depression after the appearance of William, because of which she even tried to commit suicide. The news of her husband’s infidelity caused the princess to have a new nervous symptom, bulimia, but the court preferred to turn a blind eye to her problems. Diana then indirectly confessed to her husband’s infidelity by endorsing Andrew Morton’s scandalous book about her public and private life, Diana: Her True Story. Confirming that she, too, had an affair on the side, Diana uttered one of the most memorable phrases about the relationship between her husband and Camilla Parker-Bowles: “There were three of us in this marriage, it was cramped.” After the interview aired, Diana and Charles finally received a letter from the Queen asking for a divorce.

Sarah Ferguson criticized court life in a 1996 interview with Oprah Winfrey

Sarah Ferguson

Married to the infamous son of Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson has provoked scandals herself on more than one occasion since she left the royal family in 1996. After the divorce from her husband, she gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which she agreed to discuss court life. “They [члены королевской семьи] think that there [во дворце] real life, ”she said. And when Oprah asked if living by royal rules leads to the loss of herself, the former duchess agreed with her assumption. She also complained about the “violent and abusive” British press and defended her friend Diana by calling her “the perfect princess.” In 2010, due to financial difficulties, Fergie agreed to sell stories about Andrew for a fee of 50 thousand pounds (about 5 million rubles), after which she tried to win 40 million pounds (4 billion rubles) in court as compensation, claiming that she was tricked into giving an interview … but she later dropped her claim.

Prince Andrew spoke about the connection with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew

One of the most controversial interviews in royal history comes from Prince Andrew. In 2019, the Duke of York agreed to shed light on his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the BBC. When asked why, even after the conviction, he remained in the house of the disgraced businessman, Andrew replied: “I went there for the sole purpose of telling him that since he was convicted, it is inappropriate for us to be together anymore.” When the son of Elizabeth II was charged with having sex with an underage Virginia Giuffre, he said that he “did not remember having ever met this lady,” and at the time was in fact in a pizzeria with his daughter. After the broadcast, the prince was subjected to sharp public criticism, which is why a few days later the press service of Buckingham Palace announced on his behalf that Andrew had temporarily resigned from his official duties as a member of the royal family.