The network is discussing a new romance Kim Kardashian

Fanta Kim Kardashian has flooded social networks with posts that the 40-year-old Instagram is dating 27-year-old Colombian performer Maluma. The statements fell on the background of the divorce of the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” from her husband Kanye West. Now the couple is deciding the issue of custody of four children.

However, Kim doesn’t just focus on family dramas. She knows how to relax and have fun at social events. The star was recently spotted at the grand opening of The Goodtime Hotel in Miami. There she whiled away the evening with Victoria and David Beckham, Pharrell Williams and Maluma. The latter, according to eyewitnesses, did not leave the Kardashian for a minute. They flirted and even walked away several times to talk face to face. However, all their conversations were limited to secular topics and discussion of the pandemic.

“Maluma and Kim Kardashian were together yesterday, and let me say … they look great together,” “They can be such an influential couple,” “I really love the idea of ​​Kim and Maluma as a couple,” netizens wrote.

However, an insider on the portal Page Six was quick to deny this information. He stated that the instamodel and singer were just “happy to see each other.” They are linked exclusively by friendly relations. “There is nothing romantic about this,” the insider assured. Recall that Kim and Maluma met in 2019 at the Dior show in Miami.