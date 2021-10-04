The pilot episode of “Mayr from Easttown” with Winslet was watched by 1 million viewers :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The show tells about detective Mary Shean, who is investigating a murder in a Pennsylvania town, and at the same time trying to sort out personal problems.

The miniseries starring Kate Winslet kicked off Sunday April 19 and became the second record debutant on HBO and HBO Max streaming after Joss Whedon’s The Incredibles, which aired on April 12 (watched by 1.4 million viewers).

“Meir of Easttown” was created by debut showrunner Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, implicated in American Gods and Left Behind. The main role is played by Kate Winslet, winner of Emmy and Oscar, three BAFTA awards and four Golden Globes. The series also stars Guy Pearce (The King’s Speech), Evan Peters (American Horror Story, Wanda / Vision), Gene Smart (Fargo, Legion) and others.

The action takes place in a fictionalized version of the town of Easttown Township, Pennsylvania, where showrunner Brad Ingelsby was born. The inhabitants of this area are characterized by an emphasis on delko, which it was decided to include in the speech of the heroes. Kate Winslet insisted on this feature because she believes the local community has an important place in history.

The show received critical acclaim: on Rotten Tomatoes, its approval rating reached 89%, on Metacritic, the series was given 81 points out of 100. In Russia, Mayr from Easttown can be viewed on Amediateka and Kinopoisk HD.