The real “The Devil Wears Prada”: ex-assistant Anna Wintour spoke about work in Vogue (photo)

Former assistant to the editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour Lili Stav Gildor shared her revelations about the work in the publication. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Gildor, 29, worked for Wintour from January 2014 to May 2015. She shared the everyday wisdom that she learned while working for the editor-in-chief.

“Maintain and strengthen relationships, send letters written by hand with gratitude more often – people love it,” she told her assistant.

Wintour also gave advice on how to stand out in the interview.

“When in a job interview someone asks you what you do outside of work, don’t say exercise, running, yoga and the like, because almost everyone is exercising, this is probably the least interesting thing about you. If you want to stand out, say the right things, ”she said.

In addition, she admitted that Wintour encouraged repetition of outfits. She said that it is enough to have five elegant summer sets that can be worn all season.

“Let me tell you a secret, this is exactly what the most elegant people in Vogue do,” said the editor-in-chief.

The girl got a job at Vogue thanks to her acquaintance with someone who was already an employee of the magazine. And he submitted her resume to Wintour when an assistant vacancy became available. However, Lily got the job only the fourth time.

Gildor’s revelations on the Web have already been nicknamed the real “The Devil Wears Prada”, referring to the novel by Lauren Weisberger, based on which the film of the same name was shot with Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Actress Meryl Streep knows the editor-in-chief of Vogue firsthand: she played the role of Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada, writes Buro.

The interview, which Wintour took with the actress, began with a joke: “I hope I get this job?”

“Of course, many more times,” the editor-in-chief told her.

They talked about Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, The X-Files, which Streep is working on with Tom Hanks. The actress will play Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, who is also Wintour’s longtime girlfriend.

We also discussed motherhood, American film producer Harvey Weinstein and a bright future.

