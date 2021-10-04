The referee of the Spartak match was replaced a few hours before the start of the meeting :: Football :: RBC Sport

Sergey Karasev will be responsible for VAR instead of Vasily Kazartsev. The meeting will start at 19:00 Moscow time

Sergey Karasev

Sergei Karasev replaced Vasily Kazartsev in the refereeing team at the 10th round match of Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) between Akhmat and Spartak. This was reported on the RFU website.

Karasev will now be responsible for the video assistance system for referees (VAR). The decision to amend the composition of the brigade was made by the RFU Refereeing Department. The reason for the replacement of the referee was not specified.

Thus, the game in Grozny will be served by a team consisting of Kirill Levnikov (chief referee), Yegor Bolkhovitin, Alexander Bogdanov (both assistants), Sergei Kulikov (reserve), Sergei Karasev (VAR) and Nikolai Bogach (VAR assistant).

The match between Spartak and Akhmat will take place on October 3 in Grozny and will start at 19:00 Moscow time.

Kazartsev was in charge of VAR at Saturday’s match of the 10th round of CSKA – Krasnodar (0: 0), where there was a controversial episode with a possible handball in his own penalty area by CSKA defender Igor Diveev. VAR considered the episode, but in the end no penalty was awarded.