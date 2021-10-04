The Rock is not a Sparrow. Pavel Matyazh – about the film “Jungle Cruise” – News

The all-metal bitch from Edge of Tomorrow, the FBI officer from Sicario, the mother woman from The Quiet Place, old Emily from The Devil Wears Prada and the new Mary Poppins from the 2018 Disney adaptation of the same name played another strong woman. This time Emily Blunt – biologist and anthropologist Lily Houghton, she goes to the Amazon jungle for the semi-mythical Tree of Life in order to heal the whole world with its help. In the company of a gay and an Indian.

The help of these guys and any company in general was needed by her super-independent character only because of the deep barbarism in which the scientific community was at the beginning of the 20th century. In 1914, a woman could not even think about getting funding for a scientific expedition or independently managing any transport, especially water. Feminism is feminism, but even inside Disney films they say that “a woman on board is a big trouble.”

By 2021, “Pirates of the Caribbean” has finally lost its former enthusiasm and commercial potential, it seems that Jack Sparrow and all his numerous accomplices of writing off ashore. “Jungle Cruise”, which, like “Pirates”, is based on the setting of the attraction of the same name from Disneyland, may well become a new alternative Disney universe. There is less sea, less booze and potentially sensitive topics for the upbringing of the younger generation, but there is more than enough teenage romance, exotic adventures and exciting action. Jules Verne, Robert Louis Stevenson, Rudyard Kipling, Louis Boussinard, Mine Reed, Jack London, Fenimore Cooper, Raphael Sabatini and several other writers at one time earned millions on the colonial travels of cisgender white men in cork helmets.

All this literature and cinema, filmed based on its motives, in our time requires an ideological revision in accordance with the current social, political and cultural agenda. Therefore, the place of Indiana Jones, Captain Blood, Nemo, Chingachgook or Quartermain was taken by the adventurer Lily Houghton. In order to comply with the polity corresponding to the beginning of the 20th century, she hides behind her gay brother, but, finding herself in the jungle, far from civilization, gives free rein to her feminist nature and becomes a strong, dexterous, brave and decisive leader (or, as it is right, a leader ?), pushing the brother and the grotesque mountain of muscles in the hat played by Dwayne Johnson into the background.

The Skala is perhaps the only problem with this promising franchise. No matter how good he is in his comic role, no matter how convincingly he portrays a caricatured foolish thug, no matter how many Germans, crocodiles, Indians and ghostly conquistadors chased through the jungle, but to the psychological depth and comic talent of Jack Sparrow performed by Johnny Depp, he is very and very far away. It’s even ridiculous to compare. And the Disney writers did not write cool jokes for Johnson this time. Or, maybe, Russian localizers did not manage it.

One way or another, the harmonious volumetric history of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, when the lovers Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom were in the foreground, and the comic character trickster Johnny Depp grimaced and danced in the background, in “Jungle Cruise” does not add up. There are no complaints about Emily Blunt, she is extremely convincing in her role as a strong, wise, inventive woman who changed roles with Indiana Jones and now she herself pulls hysterical and weak men out of various troubles. Her homosexual brother is also very organically played by British comedian Jack Whitehall (Fresh Meat). But the Rock is never a Sparrow.

Happy viewing.